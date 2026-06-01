7 Times Rachael Ray & Husband John Cusimano Proved The Haters Wrong
Rachael Ray has set off divorce rumors a number of times, but all signs point to the celebrity chef and her husband, John Cusimano, doing just fine. And, by signs, we're talking about the times they've paid their detractors dust. Cute Cusimano cameos, here we come.
We'll start with the time Ray and Cusimano tested their compatibility on "The Rachael Ray Show" in 2016. The couple had been together for 14 years at that point and already weathered a ton of unkind chatter (including sad claims that Cusimano had stepped out on the marriage and a funny Jay-Z affair rumor that Ray playfully started herself), so it's safe to say the chef's fans and detractors alike were invested. Surprise, surprise, they aced the test and then some. Asked about what the other liked, disliked, and how they spent their time, Ray and Cusimano got just about everything right, and even when one of their answers was slightly off, they could see where the other was coming from.
The sweetest moment, though, came when Cusimano was asked what he would change about his wife, given the chance. In response to that, Ray joked, "He'd better have written, 'Nothing.'" Cue Cusimano laughing and showing the answer he'd already penned to the audience, and sure enough, he'd written, "Nothing." Say it with us now: Ahw!
The time Rachael gave John a quarantine haircut
Fast-forward several years, and Rachael Ray and John Cusimano were in quarantine like the rest of us. And, like the rest of us, that meant performing DIY tasks like at-home haircuts. Ray kicked things off by joking that it might be a make-or-break moment for them, and she and Cusimano bantered throughout the home salon experience. The cutest part came right at the end, however, with a previously skeptical Cusimano quipping moments before a kiss, "I trusted you the whole time."
TBH, it was a pretty good haircut — particularly for a first-timer!
Rachael and John stuck together through tragedy
A devastating house fire certainly has the potential to test a marriage, and sadly, Rachael Ray and John Cusimano lost their home in a scary blaze in 2020. That said, the lovebirds got through it, and if ever there was something to quiet the haters, this was it.
Ray's fans will recall that the couple documented their experience rebuilding the home, during which they shared some lighthearted moments, like Cusimano joking about his top (non-living) priorities while escaping being his laptop and charger, and Ray quipping that they took turns breaking down afterward. Through it all, they remained by one another's side.
Rachael celebrated John on 'Dogfather's' Day
John Cusimano and Rachael Ray don't have children, but they have long been devoted pet parents, first to their late pup Isaboo, and then to Bella Boo Blue.
In a sweet 2025 Instagram post, Ray gave her hubby an adorable shout-out for his sweet bond with Bella, on what happened to be both the fifth anniversary of Bella's adoption and Father's Day. "Today we celebrate the soft-hearted guy who carries duck toys in his pockets, shares his snacks, and never says no to a cuddle. Happy Dogfather's Day, John," she wrote.
No amount of haters could beat a bond like that.
John's sweet Instagram birthday wish had us tearing up
Rachael Ray celebrated her 57th birthday in 2025, and in honor of the big day, her husband shared a sweet throwback snap of her. However, what made us glassy-eyed was the accompanying caption over the pic. "Happy birthday to @rachaelray, my forever love and forever home, wherever we may be," he'd penned.
"Wherever we may be" is especially poignant given Cusimano and Ray lost yet another home in 2021, this time their New York City apartment during Hurricane Ida. However, as with the fire, they got through it.
Their 20th anniversary posts were adorable, too
Staying in 2025, that happened to be the year Rachael Ray and John Cusimano celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. Both commemorated the occasion with loved-up Instagram posts, Cusimano marveling that he couldn't believe how fast the time had gone, and Ray gushing, "Our marriage has been the ultimate dinner party, always full of laughter, flavor and a little bit of spice."
Nothing pays marriage critics dust quite like reaching such a major milestone!
John makes regular appearances on Rachael's show
By far the biggest middle finger to the haters from Rachael Ray and John Cusimano has been the fact that they're constantly seen together. Cusimano makes regular appearances in Ray's content, and when he does, they're not opposed to a little PDA. Case in point: the couple sharing a smooch in the promo for her "Meals in Minutes" show, which Ray shared to her Instagram.
It wasn't over-the-top, nor did it feel uncomfortably gushy (in fact, she playfully rolled her eyes and sighed to the camera right after, with Cusimano having made a silly joke just moments prior). However, it certainly painted a realistic picture of their longtime marriage, and one which has remained happy even in the wake of things like rumors, houses burning down, and apartments flooding.
All in all, as public figures, there's a good chance Ray and Cusimano will always have some haters, and that's something they made peace with long ago. Sure enough, Cusimano did once tell Extra, "I think of it as, 'Ah, it comes with the territory'" (via OK! USA). Even so, it certainly seems as though they're committed to sticking together through it all. The fact that we get to see it is just the Parmigiano Reggiano on top.