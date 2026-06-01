7 Times Rachael Ray & Husband John Cusimano Proved The Haters Wrong

Rachael Ray has set off divorce rumors a number of times, but all signs point to the celebrity chef and her husband, John Cusimano, doing just fine. And, by signs, we're talking about the times they've paid their detractors dust. Cute Cusimano cameos, here we come.

We'll start with the time Ray and Cusimano tested their compatibility on "The Rachael Ray Show" in 2016. The couple had been together for 14 years at that point and already weathered a ton of unkind chatter (including sad claims that Cusimano had stepped out on the marriage and a funny Jay-Z affair rumor that Ray playfully started herself), so it's safe to say the chef's fans and detractors alike were invested. Surprise, surprise, they aced the test and then some. Asked about what the other liked, disliked, and how they spent their time, Ray and Cusimano got just about everything right, and even when one of their answers was slightly off, they could see where the other was coming from.

The sweetest moment, though, came when Cusimano was asked what he would change about his wife, given the chance. In response to that, Ray joked, "He'd better have written, 'Nothing.'" Cue Cusimano laughing and showing the answer he'd already penned to the audience, and sure enough, he'd written, "Nothing." Say it with us now: Ahw!