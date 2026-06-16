Princess Charlotte's 'Regal' Style Transformation, In Photos

Nearly every little girl dreams of being a princess, but very few can actually call themselves real royalty. That's why Princess Charlotte lives quite the charmed life, as the second child and first daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate. Born Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, her name is steeped with royal meaning — as Charlotte is the feminine version of her grandfather's name, King Charles III, and her middle names are after her late paternal great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and her late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Not only does this young royal have a famous name and a fancy title, Princess Charlotte of Wales, but she is third in the line of succession to the British throne after her father and older brother, Prince George. She's also been a trendsetter since birth, when the blanket she was wrapped in as a newborn became a sensation.

Yahoo! reported that the blanket's maker, G.H. Hurt & Son, "received thousands of orders with production doubling overnight" following her very first public appearance. Now that she's 11 years old, the tween is showing off her own unique sense of style. We're taking a look back at the darling royal's style transformation over the years...