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Martha Stewart didn't revolutionize the lifestyle arena by being sheepish. She may be the Queen of Homemaking, but she won the title by getting out there and aggressively pursuing her goals. And that persona has created friction with some of her counterparts, landing her in hot water over the years. Not being one to back down, Stewart has become involved in quite a few public feuds. The reasons behind the beefs are varied, ranging from public misunderstandings to business decisions and personal (and legal) matters. But one thing seems clear: Stewart has never been one to let anything stand in her way.

Even Stewart's only daughter, Alexis, whom she's actually pretty close with nowadays, has criticized her mother's early ambitions and rigidity. "Martha was not interested in being kid-friendly. And these houses were definitely not kid-friendly," she penned in her 2011 memoir, "Whateverland: Learning to Live Here." Other examples of the lifestyle icon's no-nonsense attitude abound. But plenty of celebs who found themselves on the other side of it embraced it. One example is Stewart's feud with "Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski, which actually led to a light-hearted friendship after she called him out for failing to tag her on social media pictures that featured her stable (via Comments By Celebs).

Similarly, viewers thought Stewart had beef with Drew Barrymore after she shoved the talk show host for playfully touching her arm in 2024. But they cleared the air a year later. "Oh, I just don't like to be petted on television," Stewart said in 2025 (via the Independent). Barrymore took note. "Understood, Martha. I won't pet you again," she laughed. But in many other circumstances, Stewart proved she wasn't afraid to get into public feuds.