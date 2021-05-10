The Surprising Thing Christina Haack And Heather Rae Young Just Did For Each Other
Christina Haack (also known as Christina El Moussa or Christina Anstead) and Heather Rae Young appear to be on very good terms as the former prepares to marry Haack's former husband, Tarek El Moussa. The two have opened up about the cordial relationship they share in their blended family, with the "Selling Sunset" star previously getting candid about how she really feels about El Moussa continuing to work with his former wife on their HGTV show, "Flip or Flop."
In April, Young admitted during a joint interview with El Moussa for Entertainment Tonight that she never found the former couple working together to be a problem "because it's work. It's his job." She added, "They've been filming for 10 years, who am I to dictate? I am very supportive. We support each other through everything."
El Moussa confirmed he was engaged to Young in July 2020, around a year after they started dating. Tarek split with Haack in 2016 before the former couple finalized their divorce in 2018, and they've since proved they're still on pretty good terms as they work together and co-parent their two children, Taylor and Brayden. Haack is also mom to son, Hudson, who she shares with her estranged husband, TV presenter Ant Anstead.
It was on Mother's Day that Haack and Young revealed how they really feel about each other with a somewhat surprising move. Keep scrolling for the sweet gesture.
Christina Haack and Heather Rae Young celebrated each other on Mother's Day
Christina Haack and Heather Rae Young both took to Instagram on May 9 to reveal they celebrated Mother's Day very cordially. Per Today, Haack took to her Story to show off a bouquet of flowers sent to her by the "Selling Sunset" star, thanking her in the caption. The snap gave a peek at the card, which read, "Happy Mother's Day to the best mom ever! We love you so much!"
And it seems like that love is very much mutual. Young took to her own Instagram Stories to share a photo of a bouquet sent to her from Haack, which the reality star sent on behalf of herself and the two sons she shares with El Moussa, Taylor, and Brayden. "Thank you @christinahaack happy Mother's Day," she captioned it.
El Moussa also paid tribute to Young, Haack, and his own mother on Instagram. Tagging Young in the caption, he wrote he "couldn't have asked for a better woman to be Tay and Bray's bonus mom." He shared how she had put the needs of his kids first and wrote, "seeing your guys' bond grow stronger and stronger over the years makes me the happiest man alive. I love you and I love our family."
El Moussa acknowledged Haack at the end of the post, writing, "happy Mother's Day Christina. Hope you enjoy the flowers the kids sent," alongside a red heart emoji.