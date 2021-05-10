The Surprising Thing Christina Haack And Heather Rae Young Just Did For Each Other

Christina Haack (also known as Christina El Moussa or Christina Anstead) and Heather Rae Young appear to be on very good terms as the former prepares to marry Haack's former husband, Tarek El Moussa. The two have opened up about the cordial relationship they share in their blended family, with the "Selling Sunset" star previously getting candid about how she really feels about El Moussa continuing to work with his former wife on their HGTV show, "Flip or Flop."

In April, Young admitted during a joint interview with El Moussa for Entertainment Tonight that she never found the former couple working together to be a problem "because it's work. It's his job." She added, "They've been filming for 10 years, who am I to dictate? I am very supportive. We support each other through everything."

El Moussa confirmed he was engaged to Young in July 2020, around a year after they started dating. Tarek split with Haack in 2016 before the former couple finalized their divorce in 2018, and they've since proved they're still on pretty good terms as they work together and co-parent their two children, Taylor and Brayden. Haack is also mom to son, Hudson, who she shares with her estranged husband, TV presenter Ant Anstead.

It was on Mother's Day that Haack and Young revealed how they really feel about each other with a somewhat surprising move. Keep scrolling for the sweet gesture.