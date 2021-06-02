The Truth About Shanna Moakler Joining OnlyFans

Despite Shanna Moakler's recent drama with her ex-husband Travis Barker and their children amid the drummer's romance with Kourtney Kardashian, the former Playboy model is feeling herself and is ready to get back to her sexy roots. In fact, the mother revealed she is launching an OnlyFans account after being signed to Unruly Agency, and she said she's ready to "have some fun" while dishing on her new endeavor to Page Six on June 2.

However, "I'm not going to get too crazy just yet," she teased to the outlet. "I want to show all different facets of my life, so I'm going to be showing things from me doing yoga, taking people on set, cooking, all things that I like to do that's fun and do it in a sexy fun way."

Although she said she's been contemplating joining the platform for "a really long time," she finally decided to go for it when she realized that laying it all out on the line could help her personal brand. "I'm really staying true to who I am as a person and what I'm comfortable with," she explained of the content her fans can expect. "I'm very comfortable with nudity. I always have been being a former Playmate, being in Maxim ... I'm not trying to get crazy in my career now at my age, but I'm definitely willing to have some fun and make it a great experience for everybody." Keep scrolling for more details and Moakler's OnlyFans announcement.