Inside Ben Affleck's Reunion With Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck clearly isn't against a reunion with an ex, particularly one named Jennifer. The star was spotted back together with his former wife and the mother of his three children, Jennifer Garner after dominating the headlines for his high-profile reunion with his former fiancé, Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck and Lopez have been all over the gossip columns since late April when they were spotted hanging out together shortly after the latter called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez. Though they don't appear to have spoken out publicly just yet about what's really going on between them, sources have been dishing all the details on their rekindled romance.

A source told People in early June that Lopez "is incredibly happy" being back together with the "Gone Girl" star — who she was originally with from 2002 until 2004 — and it sounds like things are already pretty serious. "They are both acting very comfortable in their relationship," they noted.

It seems like Affleck has gotten the stamp of approval from Lopez's children, Max and Emme, too. Page Six shared photos of the gang together in Los Angeles on June 13 where Affleck was spotted smiling while spending time with his girlfriend and her twins, who she shares with ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

But back to Affleck and his children, the star proved again he's still very much a family man as he reunited with his own brood a day later on June 14. Scroll on for what you need to know.