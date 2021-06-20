The Sad Thing Meghan Markle Remembers About Her Childhood

Meghan Markle has not been shy about her struggles with living life in the spotlight. From going to a Hollywood actor to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan has candidly detailed her tumultuous journey navigating life in the public eye. Now, in her illustrated book "The Bench," the "Suits" alum revealed a sad admission about her childhood.

Meghan said "The Bench" began "as a Father's Day poem" for her husband, Prince Harry. On their Archewell Foundation website, she explained how the story "expanded into a children's book" because she was "encouraged to see [how] its universal themes of love, representation, and inclusivity" could be received by others. "Equally, to depict another side of masculinity — one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness — is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike," she added in the message.

"The Bench" was released on June 8, and it has already reached No. 1 on The New York Times Bestseller list for children's picture books. In the post on their official Archewell Foundation website, Meghan thanked her fans for "supporting [her' in this special project." While it's clear Meghan's words have already left a big impact on all of her readers, she revealed a heartbreaking memory about her childhood during a new interview. To find out what Meghan shared about her life as a little girl, keep scrolling.