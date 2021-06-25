Chrissy Teigen Shows Off New Bling Amid Bullying Controversy

Chrissy Teigen is showing off what "YOLO" means to her, and apparently, it's in the form of some new bling. The media personality took to Instagram on June 25 to share a selfie (seen below) that put her brand new nose ring in the spotlight. "Will never stop saying yolo," Teigen captioned the photo.

Fans were immediately drawn to the photo and filled Teigen's comment section with compliments. "Yes with the nose ring!" one fan wrote. "I have never seen a nose ring that I thought 'that looks cool' until today. I'm 43. Nicely done there Chrissy," another approving follower commented. A third user identified with Teigen, sharing a similar experience of her own. "Just got my nose pierced at 40. YOLO!!" they exclaimed.

Teigen's post comes one week after she commented — seemingly for the last time on social media — about her bullying controversy, which began when old tweets from the mother of two resurfaced. The tweets consisted of rude disses to various people, including Lindsay Lohan and Farrah Abraham. On June 25, she fired back at designer Michael Costello for accusing her of bullying him with supposedly doctored direct messages.

Fans also referred to her recent woes from the past few weeks by offering messages of support under Chrissy's nose ring reveal. Keep scrolling to learn what they commented.