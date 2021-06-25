Chrissy Teigen Shows Off New Bling Amid Bullying Controversy
Chrissy Teigen is showing off what "YOLO" means to her, and apparently, it's in the form of some new bling. The media personality took to Instagram on June 25 to share a selfie (seen below) that put her brand new nose ring in the spotlight. "Will never stop saying yolo," Teigen captioned the photo.
Fans were immediately drawn to the photo and filled Teigen's comment section with compliments. "Yes with the nose ring!" one fan wrote. "I have never seen a nose ring that I thought 'that looks cool' until today. I'm 43. Nicely done there Chrissy," another approving follower commented. A third user identified with Teigen, sharing a similar experience of her own. "Just got my nose pierced at 40. YOLO!!" they exclaimed.
Teigen's post comes one week after she commented — seemingly for the last time on social media — about her bullying controversy, which began when old tweets from the mother of two resurfaced. The tweets consisted of rude disses to various people, including Lindsay Lohan and Farrah Abraham. On June 25, she fired back at designer Michael Costello for accusing her of bullying him with supposedly doctored direct messages.
Fans also referred to her recent woes from the past few weeks by offering messages of support under Chrissy's nose ring reveal. Keep scrolling to learn what they commented.
Fans continue to send messages of encouragement to Chrissy Teigen
As the truth about Chrissy Teigen's past on social media began to unfold, the star felt the effects of having her past skeletons dug up. Amid the drama, she was removed from all marketing materials surrounding her recently-launched Safely brand with Kris Jenner. On June 18, the company announced that the model would be "stepping away" from her duties, as reported by The Sun. Her cookware line was also removed from Target's website, but that was just a coincidence, according to TMZ.
Fans offered kind messages to Teigen under hew new selfie in hopes of helping her get through this rough patch in her life. "I just want to say im sry for the way life is smackin you around right now but stay you and it will pass. Im a poor momma and just feel bad that things you did when you were young is hurting you now," one woman wrote. "We make mistakes just be proud you learned and grew from them. So many others dont," she added. "You are a queen! Don't ever forget," another fan commented. A third supporter wrote, "Keep on keeping on. You'll pull through the dark times."
Teigen has apologized both on Twitter and on Medium for her past behavior. "There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets," she wrote in her June 14 apology. "I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."