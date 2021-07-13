Jennifer Lopez Just Dropped A Major Hint About Her Relationship With Ben Affleck

Hint, hint! Jennifer Lopez just dropped what may just be her biggest social media tease yet about her relationship with Ben Affleck. The two have been pretty much inseparable since they rekindled their romance at the end of April and have been spotted all over the U.S. together looking loved up and showing off some serious PDA.

Plenty of sources have been dishing on the status of their romance, claiming that things are pretty serious for Lopez and Affleck. The two originally dated from 2002 until 2004, during which time they were even engaged.

According to an insider, this isn't just a rebound in the wake of Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez. Oh, no. A source claimed to Yahoo Entertainment that the couple are apparently "head over heels for each other again" and "wouldn't be spending time like this with the kids if it was just a fling."

The report came after Lopez and Affleck were spotted out and about multiple times with their children. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel with his former wife, Jennifer Garner.

But while the paparazzi snaps and inside sources are telling us pretty much everything we need to know about these two, the "On The Floor" hitmaker just made her feelings for the "Gone Girl" star pretty clear on social media. Read on for her very telling double tap.