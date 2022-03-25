Kim Kardashian Has A Huge New Dream For Her Future

Kim Kardashian has had a lot going on in her personal and professional life over the past few years. As fans know, the reality star called it quits with husband Kanye "Ye" West in 2021, and the two have gone through a very public divorce. Kim also formed an unlikely romance with "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson, which has caused plenty of drama between Kim and Ye.

Ye has made several Instagram posts against Davidson, including one in March where he shared an old headline about Davidson making a crude joke about a baby. "Yet another reason why SKETE gotta stay away from my children Oh and nobody noticed that he ain't show up to SNL Because Mr. I can help you with meds had a mental breakdown after we ran him off the internet," Ye wrote in the scathing caption. The rapper has since wiped his Instagram account clean of all posts — something he has a habit of doing. Instagram also blocked Ye from the platform for 24 hours for constant bullying of Davidson, along with Trevor Noah, and D.L. Hughley. Ouch.

While Ye has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, that hasn't stopped Kim and Davidson from being happy in their romance. In March, Kim shared a photo of herself and the funny man, and when you make a public post on Instagram, you know the relationship is officially official. The reality star is also looking to make another giant leap in her life — but this time, career-wise.