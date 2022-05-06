Harry And Meghan Are Bringing Two Major Guests To The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth's four-day celebration of her 70 years serving as monarch, the Platinum Jubilee, is officially set to take place from June 2 to June 5. The preparations for this event have been long in the making, and the Platinum Jubilee is one of the most important public honors in her life and status as a monarch. Whether you are a royal-lover or a royal-hater, it is undeniably remarkable that Queen Elizabeth is the longest-reigning figure in the over 1,200-year-long history of the British monarchy.

That's all to say: It's a huge deal! And all of the United Kingdom is coming together to celebrate the queen. But, ever since the rift between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the royal family, it has been a big question whether or not the couple will be in attendance of the Platinum Jubilee.

Recently, Harry and Meghan have been heavily criticized for their lack of attendance at many non-duty royal family events— including at Harry's grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in 2021 and memorial service in 2022. The former royals argue that their lack of security provided by the British government kept them from feeling safe to travel to the U.K. But, in a surprise turn of events, Harry and Meghan actually somehow snuck in to visit the queen back in April. Will the Platinum Jubilee be enough to bring the elusive family out and make a public appearance in the U.K.?