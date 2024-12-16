Taylor Swift's Worst Outfit Fails Since Dating Travis Kelce

Swifties witnessed the dawn of a new fashion era for Taylor Swift when she began dating Travis Kelce in 2023 — and some of what they saw likely left them feeling a bit confused about her clothing selections. Swift's wardrobe has evolved, and her football-playing boyfriend's career provided her with a fresh clothing category to explore: the game-day outfit.

But while Swift has been regularly showing up at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer for Kelce in Kansas City Chiefs sweatshirts and puffer jackets, she has also been promoting her album, "The Tortured Poets Department." The dizzying dichotomy between the world of rowdy, brewski-guzzling bros and the one evoked by her 11th studio album's title — one where brooding literary geniuses spend a dark and stormy night slowly sipping absinthe in a cavernous manor — has proven to be eyebrow-raising at times.

Perhaps the collision of her love life and career helps explain some of Swift's more puzzling outfits, such as the plain red sweater she wore to the AFC Championship in 2024. She scored a few points for choosing a top from her pal Gigi Hadid's brand, but it was an underwhelming look. "My style advice to other girls is to be experimental but always have a 'home base' and stick with your comfort style," she once told Glamour. So, maybe she was having a hard time deciding what to wear, threw her hands up in frustration, and decided to at least be comfortable. Whatever the case may be, she's done far worse than playing it safe with her style since she started dating Kelce.