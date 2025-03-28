Ainsley Earhardt's Killer Legs In New Pic Should Be Sean Hannity's Screensaver

Conservative dream couple Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity have been pressing back against the red flags in their relationship. After a Christmas-ish proposal from Hannity, the couple has been doing the long distance thing. Insisting that Hannity's move to Florida will be permanent and that Earhardt will be remaining in New York to fulfill her "Fox and Friends" co-hosting duties, the couple has to travel in order to keep in contact. And, it appears Earhardt was able to make it down to the Sunshine State to meet up with her fiancé and show off her incredibly tan legs.

Seen on Instagram posing alongside artist Nancy Race, Earhardt is once again hoping her killer legs will distract from the rest of her outfit. The billowy white button-down looks perfect for a museum tour, but ultimately Earhardt appears swallowed by all that fabric. Especially since her legs are commanding so much attention, her top makes her whole ensemble feel out of balance. However, it's clear the couple are having a good time, and should Hannity want to save the memory for later, it is a tame enough photo to be used for a phone lockscreen. Although, if he ever wants to sneak a peek at his fiancée's amazing gams, there's been plenty of other times Earhardt has rocked leg-baring outfits.