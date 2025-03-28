Ainsley Earhardt's Killer Legs In New Pic Should Be Sean Hannity's Screensaver
Conservative dream couple Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity have been pressing back against the red flags in their relationship. After a Christmas-ish proposal from Hannity, the couple has been doing the long distance thing. Insisting that Hannity's move to Florida will be permanent and that Earhardt will be remaining in New York to fulfill her "Fox and Friends" co-hosting duties, the couple has to travel in order to keep in contact. And, it appears Earhardt was able to make it down to the Sunshine State to meet up with her fiancé and show off her incredibly tan legs.
Seen on Instagram posing alongside artist Nancy Race, Earhardt is once again hoping her killer legs will distract from the rest of her outfit. The billowy white button-down looks perfect for a museum tour, but ultimately Earhardt appears swallowed by all that fabric. Especially since her legs are commanding so much attention, her top makes her whole ensemble feel out of balance. However, it's clear the couple are having a good time, and should Hannity want to save the memory for later, it is a tame enough photo to be used for a phone lockscreen. Although, if he ever wants to sneak a peek at his fiancée's amazing gams, there's been plenty of other times Earhardt has rocked leg-baring outfits.
Ainsley Earhardt has a habit of showing off her legs
When she's not accidentally dressing for a retirement home, Ainsley Earhardt is often finding most any fashionable excuse to parade her toned legs around. Earhardt, seen here outshining the Rockettes, seems to really enjoy flexing what she's clearly worked hard for. Plus, this plays into an overall trend of her dressing just a bit more showily ever since she and fellow Fox News alum Sean Hannity got engaged.
For the 2024 Patriot Awards, Earhardt wore an outfit that bared her arms and showed off more skin than she usually does — though it did hide her legs. Then, there was the time Earhardt donned a skintight dress more fit for Kimberly Guilfoyle. It seems that settling into the betrothed lifestyle is causing her to ramp up the vamp, which could be due to the fact there's a significant age gap between Earhardt and Hannity. It may also be that the long distance relationship is getting to her, and the "Fox and Friends" co-host wants to remind Hannity what he is missing out on while being stationed in Florida. While there's no word yet on how the two will cohabitate after the wedding, for now they seem content to find excuses for Earhardt to vacation in shorts.