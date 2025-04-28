Scandalous Alina Habba Rumors That Won't Stop Following Her
As one of Donald Trump's lawyers, Alina Habba is no stranger to scandal. However, some of the rumors out there don't just concern her boss, but Habba herself.
We'll start with the comparisons to Melania Trump. As many will remember, around the time of the civil fraud trial, many social media users roasted Habba as a Melania wannabe, going as far as suggesting she had plastic surgery to look more like the first lady. Posting a screenshot comparison of Habba's pre-Trump days to X (formerly Twitter), one critic even suggested the lawyer had gone for a mash-up of Melania and another of Donald's leading ladies. "Alina Habba before her plastic transformation to look like a mixture of Ivanka and Melania," they wrote beneath the older screenshot — and TBH, we kind of see the similarities.
Though it's not unlikely Habba has had some work done (after all, in an interview with Nicki Swift's sister site The List, Dr. Dan Yamini noted that there was a very good chance the attorney had had a nose job and injectables like lip filler and Botox), whether or not that was to look like Melania is debatable. Of course, Habba has made no secret of the fact that she's a Melania fan, describing her in one X post as "the most elegant first lady we have ever had." Is that grounds for an invasive makeover, though? Maybe. Either way, we're not banking on Habba addressing the rumor, whether it's accurate or not.
Alina was accused of some very shady dealings
Aesthetic enhancements, even in pursuit of looking more like one's boss's family members, aren't exactly grounds for one's professional rep to take a knock. However, one disturbing rumor about Alina Habba's conduct towards a former Trump employee did just that.
In late 2023, a civil action was filed by a Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump National Golf Club server. The plaintiff, Alice Bianco, claimed to have been sexually harassed for several months by the club's food and beverage manager, Pavel Melichar. According to her complaint, another employee who had also been harassed by Melichar was planning on making a formal complaint and asked for her experience to be noted in the letter as well. So, where did Habba come in? According to the complaint, the letter got the attention of HR ... and not long after that, Habba approached Bianco and struck up a friendship, claiming to want to assist her in getting the best possible outcome. Part of that assistance, Bianco claimed, included encouraging her to ignore all of her attorney's communications, which ultimately led to that attorney refusing to continue with the case.
Bianco further claimed that Habba drafted an NDA that paid out next to nothing. That wasn't all: The filing read, "Habba told Plaintiff not to have any other attorney look at it, saying, 'I'm trying to help you, you are going to make it more difficult.'" Heartbreakingly, Bianco's filing claimed that once she'd signed the NDA, Habba became frosty towards her, even vetoing what she'd previously said about being taxed on the amount. One of the requests of Bianco's filings was for Habba to be referred to the Office of Attorney Ethics. The outcome has never been made public, as they settled out of court in August 2024.
Alina Habba's relationship with the Trumps has raised eyebrows
Between the rumors that Alina Habba has tried to look more like Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump and the allegations made against her by an employee of one of Donald Trump's organizations, it's safe to say the attorney has a strong attachment to the family. However, some have pointed to that closeness making her new gig within Donald's administration look a little (read: a lot) like cronyism.
ICYMI, in addition to Habba being named one of Donald's counselors, in March 2025, he also announced on Truth Social that she would be taking the reins as U.S. attorney for New Jersey. This, despite having a history of legal losses. Unsurprisingly, many critics were quick to point out that Habba's new position seemed to have more to do with loyalty and friendship than merit. "This appointment reeks of cronyism, not competence. Alina Habba is Trump's personal lawyer, not a seasoned federal prosecutor — and certainly not an impartial enforcer of the law," wrote one X user. "These appointments are exactly why Habba follows him around and praises him constantly. Loyalty gets you into the family," mused another.
Neither Habba nor the Trump family has ever hidden the fact that they have a tight relationship. In fact, around a year before her U.S. attorney job was announced, she celebrated her 40th birthday alongside Donald, Melania, Eric Trump and Lara Trump, as well as Donald Trump Jr. and his then-fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle. Interactions between Don Jr. and Habba on Instagram have also pointed to them being close. Yeah, we're not so sure the cronyism commentary counts as a rumor.
Some believe Alina's new job could signal trouble in paradise
On the opposite end of the spectrum, some have also commented that Alina Habba's appointment as U.S. attorney for New Jersey could be a sign of a rift in her bond with the Trumps.
Some have mused that Melania Trump had something to do with her being moved further afield. Others speculated that Habba may have been iced out of the Trump family more generally, with one X user writing, "She got dumped from the inner circle already." The fact that she and Eric Trump no longer follow one another on X may well be a smoking gun in that area. That she and Kimberly Guilfoyle do still follow each other is another. After all, many believe Guilfoyle was exiled to Greece and that her ambassador's post had more to do with keeping her and Donald Trump Jr. away from one another than her diplomatic chops. Having said that, despite the X snubs, at least at the time of this writing, Habba and Eric do still follow one another on Instagram. Still weird, tho.
At the end of the day, something tells us that even if she were being exiled to New Jersey, Habba's diehard loyalty to the Trump family is strong enough to keep her from saying so. We'll just have to settle for her bizarre appointment to remain a rumor. Add it to the pile!