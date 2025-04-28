Scandalous Alina Habba Rumors That Won't Stop Following Her

As one of Donald Trump's lawyers, Alina Habba is no stranger to scandal. However, some of the rumors out there don't just concern her boss, but Habba herself.

We'll start with the comparisons to Melania Trump. As many will remember, around the time of the civil fraud trial, many social media users roasted Habba as a Melania wannabe, going as far as suggesting she had plastic surgery to look more like the first lady. Posting a screenshot comparison of Habba's pre-Trump days to X (formerly Twitter), one critic even suggested the lawyer had gone for a mash-up of Melania and another of Donald's leading ladies. "Alina Habba before her plastic transformation to look like a mixture of Ivanka and Melania," they wrote beneath the older screenshot — and TBH, we kind of see the similarities.

Though it's not unlikely Habba has had some work done (after all, in an interview with Nicki Swift's sister site The List, Dr. Dan Yamini noted that there was a very good chance the attorney had had a nose job and injectables like lip filler and Botox), whether or not that was to look like Melania is debatable. Of course, Habba has made no secret of the fact that she's a Melania fan, describing her in one X post as "the most elegant first lady we have ever had." Is that grounds for an invasive makeover, though? Maybe. Either way, we're not banking on Habba addressing the rumor, whether it's accurate or not.