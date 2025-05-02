Rory McIlroy Accidentally Exposes Boring State Of Marriage With Wife Erica

Rory McIlroy is certainly trying to downplay the rollercoaster ride his past few years have been. Finally winning the Masters after a 17 year journey, McIlroy is taking his victory lap on the late night television circuit. While sitting down with "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon, McIlroy possibly let out his shady side by refusing to discuss anything juicy. There was no mention of the reported big move McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll might be making to relocate back across the pond. And there certainly was no talk of the affair rumors between McIlroy and Amanda Balionis. What the pro golfer chose to highlight instead was how absolutely boring his home life with Stoll seems to be.

When Fallon asked McIlroy what he does when he's not golfing, McIlroy responded with a rather dull answer. While trying to keep himself distracted from watching any sports coverage, McIlroy said he "was watching 'Bridgerton' with my wife, which was her decision." At this point there's some awkward laughter from the crowd, perhaps because they know the truth about Stoll and her embattled relationship with McIlroy. The golfer admitted that he "actually got into" the show, but the answer still felt off. Given just how much money McIlroy just won — and all the finances he and Stoll share — choosing to stay in to watch Netflix and chill doesn't sound like an exciting marriage. But perhaps that's the current image McIlroy is trying to sell, that his marriage is boring and safe.

