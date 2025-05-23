Fox News Guest Has Request For Karoline Leavitt & We Don't Think Her Older Husband Will Like It

While Karoline Leavitt and her husband Nicholas Riccio live a lavish life together, they can't escape constant nagging around their multi-decade age gap. With Riccio closer in age to Leavitt's parents than his wife, there's been a deluge of criticism at the awkward couple ever since Leavitt snagged her role in President Donald Trump's second administration. When comedian Matt Friend made the comparison to the weird relationship between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson, many seemed to agree he was onto something.

The previous Patriots coach and Hudson have a 49-year age gap — a bit longer than Leavitt and Riccio's 32-year spread. One commenter on X, formerly Twitter, noted that Leavitt "already has her own 'Belichick.'" Another noted that Riccio "is pretty close to [Bill Belichick's] age." Still another made the astute observation that Belichick's "the right age for her, apparently."

For her part, Leavitt has hinted that she might be embarrassed by her much older husband, but it seems as if they're in it for the long haul — for now. Considering they share a young son and only just got married to each other, the red flags that Leavitt and Riccio won't last will have to continue to add up.