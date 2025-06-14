Lauren Boebert & Rumored Beau Kid Rock Have An Uncomfortable Age Gap

Lauren Boebert's rumored trashy romance with Kid Rock sent the MAGA fandom into delirium. It was too bizarre to be true, but the Colorado congresswoman's non-denials of the relationship made us believe something might actually be there. Amid the insanity of the situation, however, many of us forgot to pay attention to one uncomfortable detail about their rumored romance: Rock is a decade and a half older than Boebert. But before we jump into their age gap, let's recap how this news came to be — and what the merits are behind it.

Boebert and Rock were first linked in January, when they were seen together at Donald Trump's inauguration. Rumors intensified when they were spotted leaving the festivities together in a taxi in the middle of the night. And speculation went into overdrive a few weeks later when it came to light that Rock had split from his longtime fiancée, Audrey Berry, after seven years. "He is venturing into the dating pool," a source told Us Weekly. The rumors tying Rock and Boebert died down until she attended Rock's Rock N Rodeo event in May (seen below).

When confronted about the supposed relationship, Boebert, who split from her husband in 2023, didn't deny it. "We had a great time at the Turning Point gala," she told TMZ in February. "I had a lot of good friends there." While the details of whatever is going on between the singer-songwriter and the politician are unclear, we can't ignore the big age difference between them.

