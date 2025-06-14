Lauren Boebert & Rumored Beau Kid Rock Have An Uncomfortable Age Gap
Lauren Boebert's rumored trashy romance with Kid Rock sent the MAGA fandom into delirium. It was too bizarre to be true, but the Colorado congresswoman's non-denials of the relationship made us believe something might actually be there. Amid the insanity of the situation, however, many of us forgot to pay attention to one uncomfortable detail about their rumored romance: Rock is a decade and a half older than Boebert. But before we jump into their age gap, let's recap how this news came to be — and what the merits are behind it.
Boebert and Rock were first linked in January, when they were seen together at Donald Trump's inauguration. Rumors intensified when they were spotted leaving the festivities together in a taxi in the middle of the night. And speculation went into overdrive a few weeks later when it came to light that Rock had split from his longtime fiancée, Audrey Berry, after seven years. "He is venturing into the dating pool," a source told Us Weekly. The rumors tying Rock and Boebert died down until she attended Rock's Rock N Rodeo event in May (seen below).
When confronted about the supposed relationship, Boebert, who split from her husband in 2023, didn't deny it. "We had a great time at the Turning Point gala," she told TMZ in February. "I had a lot of good friends there." While the details of whatever is going on between the singer-songwriter and the politician are unclear, we can't ignore the big age difference between them.
Kid Rock is more than 15 years older than Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert may be caught in outdated outfits way too often, but they don't reflect her age. Even though Lauren is already a grandmother to a toddler, she is only in her 30s. Born in December 1986, she is nearly 16 years younger than Kid Rock, who was born in January 1971. In fact, Kid Rock's son, Robbie Ritchie, is closer in age to Lauren than he is. Ritchie Jr. was born in the summer of '93, making him just slightly more than six years younger than his father's potential girlfriend.
If the rumored relationship is true, this would be Lauren's widest age gap that we know of — but it wouldn't be the most worrisome. At least she and Rock are both consenting adults. When Lauren met her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, she was just 16 and he was already 22. Even though she was a minor, she and Jayson planned to tie the knot. They went so far as to drive to Las Vegas to elope, but they were turned down by the venue because she was deemed too young. Lauren's oldest son, Tyler Boebert, was born shortly after she turned 18.
On the other hand, Kid Rock has a tragic dating history, but it doesn't include big age gaps. In Rock's short-lived marriage to Pamela Anderson, he was actually the younger party. Anderson was born in July 1967, which makes her three and a half years older than her second husband.