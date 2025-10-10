Lauren Boebert's Most Tasteless Outfits Of 2025

Lauren Boebert isn't exactly known for curating the most tasteful wardrobe in the MAGA crowd, so we doubt any of her detractors were surprised that throughout 2025, she sported a few questionable looks. From outdated embellishments to downright inappropriate ensembles, let's get into it.

We'll start with her outfit to certify the 2024 election results. Boebert went for a white button-down shirt and all-black-everything else — and on paper, we can see why it sounds like a good choice. However, IRL it just didn't pan out, and there were a number of reasons why (and no, we're not even going to get into the MAGA cap). For one, the fabric of her blazer and skinny jeans looked cheap rather than luxe. On top of that, we have the skinny jeans and patent boots combo. A few years ago, we probably wouldn't have looked twice at the pairing, and truth be told, it was a far cry from many of Boebert's more inappropriate outfits. However, at a 2025 event, it was pretty outdated.

By far the most tasteless element of this outfit, though, was the tacky buckle holding her blazer together. Once again, the accessory came across as cheap-looking and passé ... but that didn't stop her from wearing it again a few days later, this time over a hot pink mini dress.