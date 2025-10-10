Lauren Boebert's Most Tasteless Outfits Of 2025
Lauren Boebert isn't exactly known for curating the most tasteful wardrobe in the MAGA crowd, so we doubt any of her detractors were surprised that throughout 2025, she sported a few questionable looks. From outdated embellishments to downright inappropriate ensembles, let's get into it.
We'll start with her outfit to certify the 2024 election results. Boebert went for a white button-down shirt and all-black-everything else — and on paper, we can see why it sounds like a good choice. However, IRL it just didn't pan out, and there were a number of reasons why (and no, we're not even going to get into the MAGA cap). For one, the fabric of her blazer and skinny jeans looked cheap rather than luxe. On top of that, we have the skinny jeans and patent boots combo. A few years ago, we probably wouldn't have looked twice at the pairing, and truth be told, it was a far cry from many of Boebert's more inappropriate outfits. However, at a 2025 event, it was pretty outdated.
By far the most tasteless element of this outfit, though, was the tacky buckle holding her blazer together. Once again, the accessory came across as cheap-looking and passé ... but that didn't stop her from wearing it again a few days later, this time over a hot pink mini dress.
Lauren's pink minidress couldn't upgrade her blazer
Listen, we didn't love the hot pink dress Lauren Boebert wore in a pic with Elon Musk, but somehow it was an improvement on the aforementioned black and white ensemble. Even then, though, a brighter color couldn't save Boebert's tired blazer, and we still think the look missed the mark overall.
One perk this time around was that the ever-casual Musk's ensemble wasn't a showstopper either. Hooray for a #twinning moment, we guess.
Lauren's outfit for an executive signing felt like a classy cosplay
We'll give credit where it's due and point out that when Lauren Boebert paid a visit to the White House in February 2025, she did attempt to class up her style. However, we certainly wouldn't go as far as saying she was successful.
Once again, Boebert's fabric choice came across a little cheap, but that wasn't all. Between the ill-fitting blazer and the specific colors she went with (dusty shades of blue mixed with black heels and sheer black tights), it felt like she was cosplaying an appropriate outfit, rather than just wearing one.
Rep Boebert's dress for Congress was completely out of place
There's nothing wrong with wanting to dress up for a special occasion, but there's a time and place for everything. So, when Lauren Boebert arrived to Donald Trump's joint Congress address in a dress that screamed "party girl," it was beyond inappropriate. As if there wasn't already enough going on with the bold red, one-shoulder number (which also had a high slit), she also paired the dress with leopard print heels.
It's possible Boebert knew how inappropriate her lewk was, because when she spoke to WUSA9 post-address, she popped on a blazer.
Lauren's stripey dress was incredibly short
When Lauren Boebert met with the Colorado Home Builders Association in June 2025, she did so clad in a stripey mini dress — and TBH, the dress itself was cute. It was also incredibly short (in fact, we kind of think it may have been the shortest length she donned all year).
Given that Boebert is only 5-foot tall herself (ICYMI, her height difference with the Trumps is massive), we have to wonder where the pint-sized politician even managed to find such a mini minidress in the first place, but we digress.
Lauren's leather dress would have been cute off the clock
A few months after her stripey micro-mini moment, Lauren Boebert posed with Dan Bongino clad in a knee-length leather bodycon dress and silver heels. Bizarre styling choice notwithstanding, the dress itself was pretty chic (especially compared to many of Boebert's outdated pieces). However, it was a lot of shoulder for the Capitol ... and, y'know, leather.
Had Boebert stuck with just a leather skirt, perhaps it would have come across as more tasteful for the time and place. Then again, maybe we should be grateful she didn't decide to pull out her buckle blazer again (though at least that would make the shoes make sense).
Lauren's neckline was beyond inappropriate
Most of the time, the element making Lauren Boebert's looks so inappropriate are her hemlines. However, when she was pictured at the Capitol in July 2025, it was her dress's very low-cut neckline that made the entire look come across as tasteless.
While there's no question Boebert looked stunning in the dress, there's also no denying that such a busty look was beyond out of place for the setting. We'll give her props for coordinating the red lips to her handbag's lining, tho.
Lauren's parade look was way too casual
Considering Lauren Boebert donned a cocktail dress for Donald Trump's joint Congress address, it's pretty clear she has formal clothes. However, when she shared snaps of herself at a parade to her Instagram in September 2025, her look was so casual we kind of got the impression her involvement was entirely impromptu.
We get it, Boebert is "of the people," but as an elected official, a tank top and a miniskirt just felt too casual. And, once again, while it's pretty clear Boebert can pull off a micro-mini, wearing one that also featured slits was a stretch too far.