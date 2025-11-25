Jarring Photos Of Donald Trump Prove His Makeup Should Never Be Captured Up Close

Donald Trump's downright tragic obsession with bronzer is storied to say the least, and he's suffered seemingly countless makeup mishaps over the years. However, by far the worst of those have been a result of cameras getting a touch too close for comfort. We're going to preface this with a pre-emptive "yikes."

We'll start with the time the president was pictured at a meeting with the White House task force about the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Trump looking like the real Sleepy Joe. Aside from his undereye bags sticking out like sore thumbs, his bronzer also didn't sit too well on his crow's feet. It didn't end there, though. Evidently, Trump also forgot to apply his signature tangerine hue on his eyelids — or the tip of his nose. All in all, it was just one of Trump's many messy makeup mistakes.