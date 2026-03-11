Over-The-Top Kristi Noem Outfits That Distracted Us From Her Fillers

Kristi Noem is the MAGA queen of filler and 'fits, but sometimes, one of 'em has to take precedence. Luckily, Mar-a-Lago's number one cosplayer has enough lewks in her arsenal that sometimes we do forget that the internet once begged Noem to quit filler. Granted, that's often just for a brief moment, but you gotta take it where you can get it, right?

Of course, we have to kick things off with Noem's OG immigration raid 'fit, which was brutally called out for coming across as performative and out of touch. As many will recall, Noem tagged along for the raid in a bulletproof vest, ICE baseball cap, and matching hoodie.

This is one of the instances where we were only distracted from Noem's filler temporarily, because we'd be lying if we said we didn't notice it. However, with the outfit, fully blown-out spendy-looking extensions that rivaled Erika Kirk's Barbie locks, and makeup fit for a spot on "The Real Housewives of Mar-a-Lago," there were a ton of distractions from her obvious cosmetic work.