Over-The-Top Kristi Noem Outfits That Distracted Us From Her Fillers
Kristi Noem is the MAGA queen of filler and 'fits, but sometimes, one of 'em has to take precedence. Luckily, Mar-a-Lago's number one cosplayer has enough lewks in her arsenal that sometimes we do forget that the internet once begged Noem to quit filler. Granted, that's often just for a brief moment, but you gotta take it where you can get it, right?
Of course, we have to kick things off with Noem's OG immigration raid 'fit, which was brutally called out for coming across as performative and out of touch. As many will recall, Noem tagged along for the raid in a bulletproof vest, ICE baseball cap, and matching hoodie.
This is one of the instances where we were only distracted from Noem's filler temporarily, because we'd be lying if we said we didn't notice it. However, with the outfit, fully blown-out spendy-looking extensions that rivaled Erika Kirk's Barbie locks, and makeup fit for a spot on "The Real Housewives of Mar-a-Lago," there were a ton of distractions from her obvious cosmetic work.
Kristi's ridiculously expensive watch was all anyone could talk about
At first glance, Kristi Noem's outfit for her 2025 visit to CECOT was nothing to write home about. That was, until she lifted her hands up. Cue Nene Leakes' voice: "Bling, bling, bling!"
Undoubtedly one of the most inappropriate outfits Noem has worn, the Secretary of Homeland Security donned a $50,000 Rolex watch to the prison, along with her engagement ring, another diamond band on her right hand, and another daintier bracelet. Kudos on distracting us from the filler with wildly out-of-touch accessory choices, we guess.
A carefully placed cap kept our eyes off Kristi's filler (at least temporarily)
Nothing screams "I'm down to earth" quite like tossing on a low-key t-shirt and a U.S. Coast Guard cap to serve meals to coastguardsmen and sailors. JK, as usual, Kristi Noem's ensemble felt more performative than anything ... and again, her gaudy Rolex played a role in that.
Even so, with her cap pulled down (likely to show off that it said "Coast Guard," because photo ops, right?), the eye didn't immediately land on Noem's filler. Peak (cap) strategy, really.
Kristi's look in Honduras was ... something
It's no secret Kristi Noem loves an over-the-top 'fit, but when she visited the Casa Presidencial in Honduras and seemingly tried to reference the country's flag ... let's just say it was more hot mess than anything.
Between the wrong shade of blue, the embarrassing creases, and Noem's hair transformation from pageant girl to poodle (because seriously – what?), it's safe to say the secretary of Homeland Security's filler was the furthest thing from our minds.
Kristi's rodeo look was all glitz
Back to pageant Kristi Noem, flowing extensions and all!
Given her rancher roots, it probably won't come as a surprise that Noem was thrilled to carry the flag into the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in late 2025. Red, rhinestones, tassels, a hat ... what more could you ask for? We were so distracted by everything going on in that 'fit we barely even looked at Kristi's face.
The only thing bigger than Kristi Noem's lips is her hat
Talk about playing around with proportions.
Perhaps Kristi Noem got sick of being eviscerated for her lip filler (unlikely), or maybe she just loves a big, dramatic, cowgirl moment (much more likely). Either way, when she posed with border patrol agents in January 2026 — and we say posed, because it kind of looked as though she was angling for a spot on "Yellowstone" with her thumbs in her jeans and whatnot — everything was dwarfed by her enormous headwear.
Kristi embraced her inner Lara Croft in early 2026
If there's one thing we know about Kristi Noem, it's that she's not afraid to look like she's headed to a costume party, so we weren't shocked when snaps of her meetings at FEMA showed that she was channeling the Tomb Raider herself. As seems to be one of her trademarks while secretary of Homeland Security-ing, she had her cap pulled low again, allowing us all to focus on her carefully selected ensemble. Notably, rather than saying FEMA, it was just a black cap, no doubt highlighting her seriousness in that moment. Ofc, cargo pants and dramatic poses kind of took away from that, but we digress.
Given just how obvious it is, Noem's filler is hard to miss. However, between SWAT vests, oversized hats, and cargo pants, there's no question the South Dakotan is always looking for ways to give us a full-on visual experience.