Jill Biden's New Memoir Should Have Her Enemies Sweating (Hey, Kamala)
It's been a minute since we gave any thought to Jill Biden's long list of icy feuds. But, with her 2026 memoir, "View from the East Wing," set to delve into husband Joe Biden's decision to pull out of the 2024 presidential elections, we have a feeling that's about to change. The former FLOTUS announced her second memoir in a March 2026 Instagram video. Starting off by acknowledging the backdrop of Joe's first and only term, the academic pointed out that she, "Entered the role of first lady in a unique time in our nation's history, in the midst of a pandemic and the shadow of an insurrection." Jill went on to share that "View from the East Wing" will highlight both the positive and tougher memories she had from that time. And that's when she embraced her inner Lisa Rinna and essentially said, of the lead-up to Joe exiting the presidential race, "You better believe I'm going to talk about it."
Okay, so that's not exactly what she said, but Jill did confirm, "I also reflect on how this chapter in our lives came to a close, when Joe made the unprecedented decision not to seek re-election and pass the torch: what that moment meant for our family, and for me, personally, after years of public service together." As many will already know, the educator has long been rumored to hold grudges against those whom she believes have wronged her family, and amid Joe's exit from the presidential race, there was a ton of chatter about Kamala Harris in particular. Despite publicly lauding Joe's successor at the Democratic National Convention, icy videos of Jill and Kamala seemingly confirmed feud rumors about them. And who could forget Jill Biden rocking an inappropriate red suit on Election Day? Drama, loading.
Jill's memoir could poke at Melania Trump too
It bears mentioning that Jill Biden's beef with Kamala Harris reportedly began years prior to the 2024 election drama. But the presidential candidate isn't the only person in the political arena she's rumored to have had an issue with. There have been tons of clues that Jill Biden's feud with Melania Trump is still piping hot, and she's already stirred the pot with her memoir's title. Thanks to President Donald Trump's ballroom replacing the White House's East Wing — AKA the first lady's HQ — even if at some point it was rebuilt, Jill is effectively the last FLOTUS who will have used the existing one for its intended purposes. Calling her memoir "View from the East Wing" is especially poignant in light of that, and given that Melania reportedly isn't impressed with her husband's lavish ballroom plans, it would also be a shady way to make a statement.
Of course, even before the whole ballroom sitch, Melania has long been known to eschew longstanding FLOTUS traditions, like shooting down Jill's invitation for a meeting with her, which Ashley Biden confirmed that Melania declined. With that in mind, specifically referencing the East Wing and the expectations that go along with it is a classy-if-petty way to remind readers that unlike some people, she took her job seriously. That said, by far the biggest victory would be if Jill's memoir outsold Melania's. Only time will tell if she also decides to go for a film adaptation, but taking into account the humiliating turnout for "Melania," if Jill did and it was a success, that would be the academic's biggest-ever middle finger to her supposed sparring partner.