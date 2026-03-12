Jill Biden's New Memoir Should Have Her Enemies Sweating (Hey, Kamala)

It's been a minute since we gave any thought to Jill Biden's long list of icy feuds. But, with her 2026 memoir, "View from the East Wing," set to delve into husband Joe Biden's decision to pull out of the 2024 presidential elections, we have a feeling that's about to change. The former FLOTUS announced her second memoir in a March 2026 Instagram video. Starting off by acknowledging the backdrop of Joe's first and only term, the academic pointed out that she, "Entered the role of first lady in a unique time in our nation's history, in the midst of a pandemic and the shadow of an insurrection." Jill went on to share that "View from the East Wing" will highlight both the positive and tougher memories she had from that time. And that's when she embraced her inner Lisa Rinna and essentially said, of the lead-up to Joe exiting the presidential race, "You better believe I'm going to talk about it."

Okay, so that's not exactly what she said, but Jill did confirm, "I also reflect on how this chapter in our lives came to a close, when Joe made the unprecedented decision not to seek re-election and pass the torch: what that moment meant for our family, and for me, personally, after years of public service together." As many will already know, the educator has long been rumored to hold grudges against those whom she believes have wronged her family, and amid Joe's exit from the presidential race, there was a ton of chatter about Kamala Harris in particular. Despite publicly lauding Joe's successor at the Democratic National Convention, icy videos of Jill and Kamala seemingly confirmed feud rumors about them. And who could forget Jill Biden rocking an inappropriate red suit on Election Day? Drama, loading.