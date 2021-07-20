Did Prince Harry Warn Queen Elizabeth About His Memoir?

Prince Harry is writing a tell-all book promising to tell the story "not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," per Daily Mail. The Duke of Sussex, born Henry Charles Albert David, and his American wife, Meghan Markle, distanced themselves royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020. He and the former "Suits" actor then spoke to Oprah Winfrey in a bombshell interview that shattered The Firm's image. They accused the royals of racism toward Archie and ignoring Meghan's pleas for help as she dealt with suicidal thoughts. They implied that they fled the U.K. so that they could lead a better life abroad.

Since then, Harry has spoken out about growing up as a prince. The strapping young duke seemed to have no qualms about throwing his father under the bus, claiming his brother is trapped, and reflecting about his alcohol and drug use as a youth. As is typical with the British monarchy, The Firm kept to their mantra of "never complain, never explain," which seemed to work to Harry's advantage.

However, when the Spare joined the Heir for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue, it seemed as if they had buried the hatchet. The brothers were amiable as they strolled and chatted before paying homage to their mother. Trouble is, it seems as if Harry's gone and dug up the battle-ax again. This time, he's penning a memoir that may just upset Queen Elizabeth II.