Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Confirm What We Suspected All Along

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's infamous March interview with Oprah Winfrey is still making waves. The two made some serious bombshell claims while sitting down with the legendary talk show host, including the shocking claims one member of the royal family — who remains unnamed — made a racially insensitive comment about the color of their son Archie's skin before he was born.

Meghan also candidly opened up about experiencing suicidal thoughts while a senior member of the royal family. She claimed she shared the thoughts she was having with what she described as the "institution," meaning the senior officials that take care of royal family. Meghan told Winfrey that she told them she needed to go somewhere to get help for her mental health issues, but claimed they encouraged her not to as "it wouldn't be good for the institution."

In response, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II which read (via USA Today): "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately." It ended by noting that "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

Well, what Harry and Meghan supposedly thought of the royal family's response has been revealed.