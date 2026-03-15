10 Pics Of Kristi Noem's Formerly Thin Lips That Are Jarring To See Today

These days, the very idea of seeing Kristi Noem sans pufferfish-esque lip filler seems unlikely. After all, as the mold for Mar-a-Lago face, the secretary of Homeland Security has a very important responsibility to the MAGA community. However, once upon a time (and pre-major face transformation) Noem actually had much thinner lips. And, unfortunately for the former governor of South Dakota, we have the pics to prove it.

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Try not to get distracted by Noem's hair transformation, here. Back in 2010, she was still being called a "rising star" by the press — and she also still had her original lips.

Seen in a pic at Capitol Hill, Noem's pout was significantly smaller than it is today. She also wasn't necessarily trying to make it look any fuller than it was, opting instead for a nude lip color (aka the trend du jour). To be clear, Noem's lips certainly weren't pencil-thin. Au contraire, her pout was very much visible. However, given just how much bigger her current lips are, we did a double-take at her OG kisser (and we don't doubt you did, too).