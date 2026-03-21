Karoline Leavitt's Wildly Expensive Outfits & Accessories Prove She's So Out Of Touch
Considering Karoline Leavitt once criticized Zohran Mamdani's wife Rama Duwaji for rocking designer boots, President Donald Trump's White House press secretary is kind of a hypocrite, since she's donned some seriously expensive outfits and accessories herself. In fact, some may even say Leavitt's taste is way more spendy and out of touch. Okay, so we'll start by acknowledging that the Trump staffer has sported some cheaper 'fits over the years.
Leavitt has opted for Zara looks for press briefings, and even we were shocked by the super low price of Leavitt's wedding dress, for her nuptials with her millionaire husband (though TBH, that might have been a good time to spend a tad more, or just get something else). However, as time has gone on, and her bank balance has reflected Leavitt's hefty press secretary paycheck, she has taken to wearing some much more luxe accessories and items of clothing.
For one, there's her Louis Vuitton Neverfull bag, which she began toting around even before being press secretary. In fact, Leavitt started posing with the bag from around 2020 onwards. She likely paid upwards of $2,100 for it, so it's just as well she's used it so many times.
Karoline Leavitt loves luxury in red, white, and blue
Nothing screams "proud to be an American" quite like a bag to match the flag. At least, that's what Karoline Leavitt clearly thought when she proudly posed in front of the Star-Spangled Banner with her red, white, and blue (navy, really) Gucci Dionysus bag. Case in point: Her Instagram caption, which read simply: "American girl." A much better-off American girl than most, given that at the time of this writing the bag costs a whopping $1,250 on resale, but one nonetheless.
Karoline Leavitt's got Louis to keep her warm
Cold? Karoline Leavitt can't relate. In June 2024, the then-Trump 2024 National Press Secretary shared a photo dump of her life on the campaign trail, describing the pics as snapshots from her "beautiful busy life." Included in that was a photo of her draped in a black and white Louis Vuitton Reykjavik scarf, which is crafted with super-soft, super luxe, pure cashmere. Said scarf retails at an eyewatering $1,010 on their website. But how can you put a price on a warm press secretary?
Love Karoline Leavitt? Put her in Chanel
Chanel bags have made headlines for major price increases in recent years, but let's be real, this probably isn't a consideration for Karoline Leavitt. Case in point: The pink Chanel Small Classic Handbag she took to Dan Scavino's Mar-a-Lago wedding. Price? That'd be on request (Chanel speak for "you can't afford it"). Perhaps that's why her hubby Nicholas Riccio looked particularly grumpy as he and Leavitt walked hand-in-hand into the glitzy event. Then again, maybe Leavitt's decades-older husband was just worried the paparazzi outside would bestow even more brutal nicknames on Riccio (fair enough).
Karoline Leavitt's state banquet bag wasn't appropriate, but it was Gucci
When Karoline Leavitt attended the 2025 State Banquet at Windsor Castle, she did so with what looked like a Gucci GG Emblem Shoulder Bag (and boy, did she look excited to be holding it in a snap with fellow Trump aide Margo Martin). Unfortunately, Leavitt's state dinner outfit was borderline inappropriate, and the choice of bag had a lot to do with it. However, in her mind, expensive likely meant white tie appropriate, so a roughly-$2,000 shoulder bag it was.
Karoline Leavitt's haters are over her love of Louis Vuitton
Karoline Leavitt's Louis Vuitton Neverfull bag and Reykjavik scarf aren't the only accessories she owns from the luxury brand. The White House staffer has also been spotted with what looked like a $2,810 Pochette Louise bag, too. As with her aforementioned Gucci handbag, Leavitt's Louis wasn't exactly appropriate for the event she wore it to (again, visible expensive logos advertising Leavitt's lavish life do not equal formal attire), but that's not the reason Instagram users dragged her. One called Leavitt out for not highlighting American brands, cheekily commenting, "Have no bags in your great country[?]" Oof.
Karoline Leavitt's blazer dress didn't come cheap
Despite some cheaper and, ahem, rather frumpy outfits, Karoline Leavitt has donned plenty of spendy ensembles, too. For one, there was her Cinq a Sept blazer dress, which retails on Farfetch for a whopping $617. Unfortunately for Leavitt, an elevated price-point didn't quite mitigate the frump factor, but it did signal her out-of-touch-ness while she proudly posed with members of the administration and Fox News' richest anchor Sean Hannity, so small wins for the class signaling.
Karoline Leavitt's Self-Portrait dress was offensive in more ways than one
You may recall that Karoline Leavitt made headlines for her red Self-Portrait dress, which retails for almost $500, which she chose to wear for a White House press briefing in January 2025. But, in case you need a refresher, the press sec was ruthlessly called out for it by netizens. Granted, considering how pricey many of her accessories are, it wasn't the most expensive thing she owns. However, the dress was manufactured in China — and the very same day she wore it, Leavitt announced new tariffs to be imposed on the country. Read the room next time.
Karoline Leavitt's expensive Jackie Kennedy-inspired jacket was distasteful
Same-same but different, Karoline Leavitt courted major controversy when she donned a pink cropped jacket from Loveshackfancy, the cream version of which retails for just under $500. As with the Self-Portrait dress, Leavitt's jacket prompted criticism for more than just its expensive price tag, with TikTokers calling her out for very obviously referencing Jackie Kennedy's pink suit from the day of her husband's assassination. To borrow a quote from TikTok star Meredith Lynch, "When you think Karoline Leavitt cannot get any worse, she always finds a way."
Karoline Leavitt's commemoration outfit was super expensive but looked cheap
Nothing says "solemn commemoration of a tragedy" quite like dripping in designer items, so it made complete sense that, when Karoline Leavitt arrived at the 2025 9/11 observance event at the Pentagon, she did so in what looked like $274 Versace sunglasses and a navy Self-Portrait cropped cardigan, which would have set her back around $400. Sadly, the 'fit once again proved that an eyebrow-raising price tag during a cost of living crisis doesn't guarantee a fashion moment, and instead of looking high end, the entire ensemble looked ill-fitting and dare we say it, cheap too. Karoline, there's people that are dying.