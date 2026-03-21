Karoline Leavitt's Wildly Expensive Outfits & Accessories Prove She's So Out Of Touch

Considering Karoline Leavitt once criticized Zohran Mamdani's wife Rama Duwaji for rocking designer boots, President Donald Trump's White House press secretary is kind of a hypocrite, since she's donned some seriously expensive outfits and accessories herself. In fact, some may even say Leavitt's taste is way more spendy and out of touch. Okay, so we'll start by acknowledging that the Trump staffer has sported some cheaper 'fits over the years.

Leavitt has opted for Zara looks for press briefings, and even we were shocked by the super low price of Leavitt's wedding dress, for her nuptials with her millionaire husband (though TBH, that might have been a good time to spend a tad more, or just get something else). However, as time has gone on, and her bank balance has reflected Leavitt's hefty press secretary paycheck, she has taken to wearing some much more luxe accessories and items of clothing.

For one, there's her Louis Vuitton Neverfull bag, which she began toting around even before being press secretary. In fact, Leavitt started posing with the bag from around 2020 onwards. She likely paid upwards of $2,100 for it, so it's just as well she's used it so many times.