Awkward Lindsey Graham Pics That Should've Never Left His Camera Roll
It's no untold truth that Lindsey Graham is a controversial figure, but he's also spectacularly awkward. Despite having held a very high-profile position for decades, the senator is regularly seen posing as though he's someone's clumsy uncle. Granted, there have also been a number of times he's given off more "never quite left elementary school" vibes.
Speaking of elementary school, we almost caught ourselves saying "Aw" when Graham shared snaps with the owners of Travers Tool Company in April 2026. Despite handing over a very impressive honor (as he shared in a post to X, it was "a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol"), Graham posed as though it was he who'd been given a certificate.
Not just any certificate, mind. Graham looked as though he'd been commended for his tenure as the class monitor. Happy for him, we guess.
His pose with Jodey Arrington wasn't exactly giving 'tough politician'
Sticking with the class monitor vibes, Lindsey Graham gave yet another awkward pose in March 2026, when he shared to X that he and Jodey Arrington were working together to save taxpayer dollars.
"Let's put it this way: The reconciliation train is leaving the station," he wrote in the caption. Unfortunately, the goofy thumbs-up pose took away from what surely would have otherwise had his opponents quaking in their boots.
That time Lindsey Graham put his teensie stature on display
Still in March 2026, Lindsey Graham shared a snap of himself posing with a member of Moms for Liberty, but this time we weren't focused on his thumbs-up.
Okay, we can't speak for everyone — since one X user did reply, "Why is your thumb the focal point in all of your photo ops? So cringe and phony." Still, our focus was on Graham's height (or lack thereof). It almost looked as though he was straining to look just a touch taller ... and TBH, we get it.
He's been teased for trying to channel Trump with his thumbs-up pose
Another photo op, another awkward lean-in and thumbs-up pose. Once again, X users were quick to poke fun at Lindsey Graham for it, with one writing, "Are you doing the 'thumbs up' thing to be more like Trump? Fascinating that you don't think people see right through it."
Who knows? Maybe Donald Trump and Graham's relationship is based on a shared love for cringey poses. Either way, this is one we're surprised the senator didn't keep in his camera roll (because pose aside, that lighting just wasn't flattering).
Lindsey's commitment to giving a thumbs-up is next-level
Posing while shaking someone's hand? That doesn't mean you need to drop your signature thumbs-up. Keep on, keeping on, Lindsey Graham!
Sadly for the South Carolina politician, his pose with Mike Hough once again put his height on blast. In fact, his posing buddy had to hinge forward slightly to make up for their massive height difference.
Someone get an apple box for Graham, stat — if not for the senator himself, then certainly for those who have to stoop down to be pictured with him.
That time Lindsey Graham lived up to his 'Uncle Lindsey' nickname
One perk of Lindsey Graham posing by himself is that his height doesn't stick out like a (very small) sore thumb. However, that didn't make his stance any less awkward in this pic. In fact, his hunched-over posture actually made things look even worse.
As an aside, the pose certainly highlighted why so many call the senator "Uncle Lindsey," because if this couldn't pass for an awkward throwback in the family photo album, we don't know what would. Considering how brutal some of the MAGA nicknames are, we guess Graham is the real winner here.
What's up with the weird distance from Donald Trump?
Lindsey Graham once weighed in on Donald Trump's golf rumors (that would be the accusations that his behavior on the course is even worse than we thought), so we certainly were surprised when we saw the two of them posing particularly awkwardly after a round in a February 2026 snap.
Perhaps the president had reminded Graham of his previous faux pas, or maybe Trump had dished out a verbal slap just before the picture was taken. Either way, Graham hovered awkwardly next to Trump, and we kind of want to wince on his behalf.
Lindsey Graham looked surprisingly cool at Davos
Alexa (or, ahem, Lindsey Graham's assistant of choice, Siri), play "Feeling Myself," because we've got a sneaky suspicion that's what was in the senator's head when he posed with Scott Bessent at the Davos World Economic Forum. In fact, we dare say it was one of his less awkward snaps.
Unfortunately for Graham, we wouldn't go so far as to keep this one off the list. In fact, even with the confidence, it was giving clumsy uncle energy ... and judging by Bessent's own weird body language and tight smile, we reckon he noticed that, too.
Lindsey Graham and Donald Trump's pic together is giving besties 4eva
Some may recall that Stephanie Grisham's tell-all about Donald Trump slammed Lindsey Graham as a freeloader off the president.
Graham memorably denied Melania Trump's former chief of staff's claims, chuckling, "My appreciation for President Trump includes the food, but much beyond that" (via The Damage Report). However, his awkward pic of the two of them grinning from ear to ear while Trump held a "Make Iran Great Again" hat is what really sold that these two are BFFE.
Yes, Graham did his thumbs-up pose.
No one is as excited about USPS trucks as Lindsey Graham
We kicked things off by saying Lindsey Graham's poses gave us clumsy-uncle-meets-elementary-schooler vibes, and nowhere was that truer than in the pics of him with next-gen USPS trucks in September 2025. All the enthusiasm of a kid off to see how things work (we invite you to read that sing-song for the full effect), with the stance of your well-meaning-if-a-tad-gawky uncle.
Did he show off his ubiquitous thumb for the occasion? You betcha.
Lindsey Graham can get creative on occasion, too
That thumbs up might not be going anywhere, but we'll wrap things up by giving Lindsey Graham some props for switching things up on the odd occasion. Obviously, we're talking about his Super Bowl 2025 pic with Donald Trump, where for once their height difference wasn't astronomical. Granted, that's because he was standing a few steps above the president, but we'll let him have it.
As for his pose with Trump, he still looked as awkward as ever, even if he was standing taller than usual.