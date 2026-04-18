Awkward Lindsey Graham Pics That Should've Never Left His Camera Roll

It's no untold truth that Lindsey Graham is a controversial figure, but he's also spectacularly awkward. Despite having held a very high-profile position for decades, the senator is regularly seen posing as though he's someone's clumsy uncle. Granted, there have also been a number of times he's given off more "never quite left elementary school" vibes.

Speaking of elementary school, we almost caught ourselves saying "Aw" when Graham shared snaps with the owners of Travers Tool Company in April 2026. Despite handing over a very impressive honor (as he shared in a post to X, it was "a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol"), Graham posed as though it was he who'd been given a certificate.

Not just any certificate, mind. Graham looked as though he'd been commended for his tenure as the class monitor. Happy for him, we guess.