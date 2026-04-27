10 Times Karoline Leavitt & Her Older Husband Paid Their Haters Dust

When it comes to political figures with uncomfortable age gaps, Karoline Leavitt and her much older husband are right up there with the worst of 'em. Their massive age gap spans more than 30 years, and the internet has a lot of feelings about that. Unfortunately for the press sec and Nicholas Riccio (who has been given a host of savage nicknames, like "Dad" and "Grandpa"), that's prompted a ton of trolling. However, they seem relatively unfazed for the most part.

Leavitt first shared glimpses of her man on the 'gram during a family vacation to the Dominican Republic in 2023. At the time, she hadn't specifically mentioned that he was her boyfriend. In fact, at first glance, we might have guessed that he was one of her older relatives in a group pic. Sure enough, though, he was her boyfriend ... and once Leavitt became Donald Trump's press secretary, her haters had a field day with it.

Fast-forward to their first official post as a couple in December 2023, which came after Riccio proposed, and early on, the comments were pretty positive. By 2024, though, things had changed, and the comments section was flooded with Leavitt's detractors. One claimed Riccio had been Leavitt's dad's business partner and that was why she barely posted him pre-engagement. Others questioned whether the diamond was real or lab-grown. However, that was still just the start of the trolling. Soon after Leavitt began her tenure as the White House press secretary, one Instagrammer joked that Riccio was "the grandfather of ur dreams." Others trolled them over the fact that Leavitt was already expecting their first child at the time of the proposal. All in all, it was a lot — but it seems the couple was unbothered. Case in point: Leavitt kept the comments on, and the pictures up.