Sharon Stone Weighs In On Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez
It's safe to say pop culture fans have been pretty fascinated with Jennifer Lopez's love life ever since she burst onto the scene — and 2021 has certainly been no different. Though the star appeared to kick off the year happy in love with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, things hit a snag when rumors of trouble in paradise first hit the headlines in March.
However, the now former couple denied reports claiming they'd split and clarified they were "working through some things" in a statement obtained by TMZ. But it just wasn't meant to be. On April 15, Lopez and A-Rod confirmed it was over for good in a statement issued to Today where they admitted they felt they'd be "better as friends," and it wasn't long until Lopez found herself a new (or, should we say old) friend.
Gossip columns were whipped into a frenzy when — just weeks after Lopez and A-Rod split — the former was spotted with her former fiancé, Ben Affleck. The two started dating in 2002 and got engaged in 2003, but called off their romance in 2004 (per Harper's Bazaar). Their reconciliation was originally said to be nothing but platonic, though that changed in May. TMZ claimed Affleck supposedly started reaching out to Lopez in February and reported he was "loving and longing for Jen" in his messages.
But it turns out it's not just anonymous fans who are wrapped up in this reconciliation, as Sharon Stone had something to say...
Sharon Stone hit out at Alex Rodriguez over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reconciliation
Sharon Stone threw in her two cents regarding the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reconciliation on Instagram. Comedian Michelle Collins posted a screenshot of one of her tweets which read, "J-Lo's been with [Affleck] for like 2 weeks and he's hot as s**t again. I bet his phoenix back tattoo is slowly disappearing like the photo in 'Back to the Future.'"
Commenting on Collins' post, Stone hit out at Alex Rodriguez and wrote, "Yeah i mean wtf A rod ?" Plenty of fans shared their thoughts on her remark, with one commenting, "your comments are pure gold. Always random AF but so enjoyable." Another wrote, "that's right my Queen" alongside a fire emoji.
Lopez and Affleck have been all over the headlines since they were first spotted together in late April, with reports claiming things seem to be heating up between the two. TMZ noted they spent a weekend together in Montana and a source hinted to People it's more than a friendship, claiming, "She is happy with him and enjoys spending time with him."
The insider also made it clear that nothing happened between Lopez and Affleck until things were over with Rodriguez. "[Lopez] was in contact with [Affleck] before she split from [Rodriguez], it was friendly conversations and they didn't make a plan behind [Rodriguez]'s back that they would date," they claimed.
Whatever the truth, we can't get enough of this 2004 flashback.