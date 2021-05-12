Sharon Stone Weighs In On Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez

It's safe to say pop culture fans have been pretty fascinated with Jennifer Lopez's love life ever since she burst onto the scene — and 2021 has certainly been no different. Though the star appeared to kick off the year happy in love with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, things hit a snag when rumors of trouble in paradise first hit the headlines in March.

However, the now former couple denied reports claiming they'd split and clarified they were "working through some things" in a statement obtained by TMZ. But it just wasn't meant to be. On April 15, Lopez and A-Rod confirmed it was over for good in a statement issued to Today where they admitted they felt they'd be "better as friends," and it wasn't long until Lopez found herself a new (or, should we say old) friend.

Gossip columns were whipped into a frenzy when — just weeks after Lopez and A-Rod split — the former was spotted with her former fiancé, Ben Affleck. The two started dating in 2002 and got engaged in 2003, but called off their romance in 2004 (per Harper's Bazaar). Their reconciliation was originally said to be nothing but platonic, though that changed in May. TMZ claimed Affleck supposedly started reaching out to Lopez in February and reported he was "loving and longing for Jen" in his messages.

But it turns out it's not just anonymous fans who are wrapped up in this reconciliation, as Sharon Stone had something to say...