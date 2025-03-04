Weird Things Everyone Ignores About Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert has attracted a loyal base thanks to her radical embrace of ultraconservative beliefs based on family values. But different details about the congresswoman from Colorado show she's not exactly your upstanding Christian girl next door. That dichotomy has made Boebert a controversial figure in American politics, attracting both praise for her boldness and criticism for her hypocrisy in equal measure. Regardless of which side you align with, there's no denying that she is no ordinary politician.

Boebert's early life was complicated — and even tragic at times. She grew up poor with a single mother who relied on government assistance to make ends meet. Her mother spent years trying to get child support from the man she believed to be Boebert's father, only to become embroiled in a complicated paternity mystery that wasn't fully clarified until 2023. Boebert's early experiences shaped her circumstances and even her politics. "I am a conservative because of real-life experiences," she said in a 2020 Facebook Live (via Mother Jones). "My mom was a true blue Democrat and she believed all of the lies that she was told."

But the weird things about Boebert aren't restricted to her upbringing. She has always raised eyebrows because of her education status, possible influence on her son's legal outcomes, and even her accessory choices, including her eyewear and body art. From questions about her need to wear glasses and her massive tattoo to the mystery of who her father is and her teen son's drama, Boebert has gotten people talking for a host of strange reasons.