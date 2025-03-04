Weird Things Everyone Ignores About Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert has attracted a loyal base thanks to her radical embrace of ultraconservative beliefs based on family values. But different details about the congresswoman from Colorado show she's not exactly your upstanding Christian girl next door. That dichotomy has made Boebert a controversial figure in American politics, attracting both praise for her boldness and criticism for her hypocrisy in equal measure. Regardless of which side you align with, there's no denying that she is no ordinary politician.
Boebert's early life was complicated — and even tragic at times. She grew up poor with a single mother who relied on government assistance to make ends meet. Her mother spent years trying to get child support from the man she believed to be Boebert's father, only to become embroiled in a complicated paternity mystery that wasn't fully clarified until 2023. Boebert's early experiences shaped her circumstances and even her politics. "I am a conservative because of real-life experiences," she said in a 2020 Facebook Live (via Mother Jones). "My mom was a true blue Democrat and she believed all of the lies that she was told."
But the weird things about Boebert aren't restricted to her upbringing. She has always raised eyebrows because of her education status, possible influence on her son's legal outcomes, and even her accessory choices, including her eyewear and body art. From questions about her need to wear glasses and her massive tattoo to the mystery of who her father is and her teen son's drama, Boebert has gotten people talking for a host of strange reasons.
Lauren Boebert has a huge hidden tattoo
Lauren Boebert has made conservative values her bread and butter, but she throws that out the window when it comes to body art. In August 2024, former congressman Matt Gaetz's wife Ginger shared a beach photo that revealed Boebert's massive hidden tattoo. The picture (seen above) showed that the right side of the congresswoman's torso is adorned with tribal ink that spilled out from her leopard-print bikini bottoms and extended all the way to her ribs.
Ginger shared the thirst trap to show support for conservative Representative Anna Paulina Luna, who became the target of criticism after a resurfaced video showing her in a MAGA bathing suit went viral. "We love confident, healthy, patriotic women like Lauren," she captioned the tweet. Ginger's post included a retweet from Boebert expressing her love for her fellow congresswoman. While she had kept her tattoo largely hidden from the public, Boebert has proved she's more than okay with showing some skin.
Over the years, Boebert has shown off her killer legs multiple times. When she ran a gun-themed restaurant, the business owner-turned-politician was known for donning tiny denim shorts and cowboy boots that helped showcase the Glock holstered to her hip. She didn't stop showing her legs off after becoming an elected official. In fact, she had no issues posting a snap of herself with her foot in the sink while in a short minidress. Boebert very clearly doesn't mind showing off her ripped body to millions.
Lauren Boebert moved to win reelection after a personal scandal
Lauren Boebert's shady behavior could have impacted her political ascension, though she was able to avoid it. The ultra-conservative representative was at the center of controversy in September 2023, when surveillance footage showed her touching a male companion between the legs after he groped her breasts in a Denver theater. Boebert and her date were attending the "Beetlejuice" musical, where many families with children were present. Boebert also disturbed fellow theatergoers by vaping, loudly singing, and taking flash photos.
After complaints started pouring in, Boebert and her companion were removed from the venue. It wasn't a good look for someone who preaches Christian and family values. She tried to do some damage control by opening up about her personal struggles. When the scandal broke out, Boebert had just split from her longtime husband, Jayson. "I've tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That's unacceptable and I'm sorry," she wrote on Facebook.
It didn't work. So, she switched strategies. Four months later, Boebert moved from the Colorado's 3rd District to the 4th District, a more conservative area that she hoped would improve her chances of winning reelection in November 2024. "Seat shopping isn't something the voters look kindly upon," her opponent, Representative Richard Holtorf, tweeted. "If you can't win in your home, you can't win here." But he was wrong, and Boebert went on to win.
Lauren Boebert may not actually need to wear glasses
Just like her blazer over skinny jeans or pencil skirts, Lauren Boebert's black-framed glasses have become part of her signature look. Nowadays, Boebert looks nearly unrecognizable without glasses on. But to those who knew her before she ran for Congress in 2020, her eyewear might look like a foreign addition. The old Boebert had blond-dyed hair and was more frequently seen in flannel shirts. As The Colorado Sun pointed out, her studious-looking glasses didn't become part of her look until she announced her election bid.
Social media users have become really intrigued by Boebert's glasses, with some arguing they are fake. "Lauren Boebert doesn't actually need prescription eye glasses, she just wears them to look smarter," one skeptic wrote on X, previously known as Twitter. Others think Boebert adopted them to liken herself to another prominent pro-gun, pro-family Republican woman. "They ALL plagiarize like mad — she's ripping off Sarah Palin — isn't it obvious?" another X user argued.
Random social media users aren't the only ones who question Boebert's need for glasses. Jimmy Kimmel also ridiculed her choice of eyewear in a monologue on his talk show in 2021. "This is a woman who wears glasses to make it seem like she can read," he said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." While she continues to embrace the look despite the doubts, Boebert doesn't always wear her glasses — which some of her followers seem to prefer. "Looks so good without glasses," one Facebook user wrote.
Lauren Boebert believed wrestler Stan Lane was her father
Lauren Boebert never met her father, but she grew up thinking wrestler Stan Lane (seen above) was responsible for half of her genetic makeup. Boebert's look-alike mother, Shawna Bentz, sued Lane over child support multiple times in the '80s. In his April 1990 response, Lane admitted to having sex with Bentz but denied being Boebert's father, even though Bentz accused him of urging her to terminate the pregnancy. However, Lane attached a paternity test showing he and Boebert weren't related.
Bentz continued to claim Lane was the father, and that's what Boebert believed. Commenting under a 2007 YouTube video featuring Lane's '80s tag team, Boebert accused him of knowing she was his. "He is the one that told my mom she was pregnant, and he is the one called the house, after it was verified by the dr., begging my mother to abort me!" she wrote.
Bentz, who was a minor when she had a fling with Lane, was adamant there was no one else. "Seeing how I was only 17 years old at the time and not 33 I knew who I was with," she wrote in the comments. Her arguments gained credibility when a technician involved in Lane's paternity test was convicted of taking bribes for switching DNA samples in an unrelated case. But a 2023 test showed he really wasn't Boebert's father. "The Toby Keith song 'Who's Your Daddy' hits a bit differently now," she told The Daily Beast.
Lauren Boebert's son got off lightly after a crime spree
Just months after the "Beetlejuice" debacle, scandalous details about Lauren Boebert's oldest son Tyler again put her political rhetoric to the test. In February 2024, Tyler, then 18, was arrested in connection with a series of vehicle trespassing and property thefts, according to the Rifle Police Department. He faced a whopping 22 charges following the crime spree, including five felonies. However, 21 were dropped after Tyler agreed to plead guilty to attempted identity theft in October 2024, the Post Independent reported.
The judge sentenced Tyler to 80 hours of community service and a two-year deferred judgment. That means the felony conviction won't go on his record if he completes the probation. "I'm not aware of you having any prior record, and this is an opportunity that you should not squander," the judge said, reminding him he wouldn't be allowed to own firearms and would struggle with employment with a felony conviction.
To many, Tyler got off easy for someone charged with almost two dozen crimes, suggesting that being related to Lauren helped him. "And my son would have went straight to jail with all charges. Man this world is messed up and then they talking about making America great again for them," a Facebook user argued. The judge admitted to taking into consideration letters submitted by Lauren and Jayson Boebert. "I'm sure the proceedings in this court have been embarrassing for you and embarrassing for your family," he said, per Newsweek.
Lauren Boebert's education status makes her an oddity in Congress
How far Lauren Boebert got in school makes her an oddity among her fellow congressmen and women. Having earned her GED diploma shortly before the 2020 election, she came close to becoming the only member to not have graduated from high school. When she announced her bid for the House of Representatives in 2019, she still had no diploma. Even after she completed her GED in 2020, she remained among a small minority.
Out of 435 members of the House and 100 of the Senate, Lauren is only one of 22 to have stopped their education after high school. More than 95% of congressmembers have at least a bachelor's degree. But Lauren doesn't hide her education status. Instead, she has defended her decision to drop out as proof of her family values. Because she became a mother at 18, she chose to put her son first. "I had to make hard decisions on successfully raising my child, or getting to high school biology class. And I chose to take care of my child," she told The Durango Herald in 2020.
Even though she was a teenager, she contended that starting a family was no accident. She attempted to marry Jayson Boebert when she was just 16 but was turned down at a Vegas wedding chapel because of her age. Two years later, she became a first-time mom. "Jayson and I intentionally wanted to get married and start our new life together," she wrote in "My American Life."