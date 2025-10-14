The Trump Family's Worst-Dressed Moments Of 2025

The Trump family has had some great style moments over the years, but they've also had a number of not-so-great days, and 2025 was no exception. From the president's many fashion faux pas to Melania Trump's bizarre choices for their state visit to the U.K., let's get into it.

You knew it was coming. First up, Donald Trump's blue suit for Pope Francis' funeral in April 2025. It is worth noting that dark colors (blue included) are typically seen as acceptable for funerals, and many noted that Prince William also wore dark blue. However, there was a specific request that men in attendance wear a black tie, and while the future King of England honored that request, Donald did not.