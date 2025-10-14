The Trump Family's Worst-Dressed Moments Of 2025
The Trump family has had some great style moments over the years, but they've also had a number of not-so-great days, and 2025 was no exception. From the president's many fashion faux pas to Melania Trump's bizarre choices for their state visit to the U.K., let's get into it.
You knew it was coming. First up, Donald Trump's blue suit for Pope Francis' funeral in April 2025. It is worth noting that dark colors (blue included) are typically seen as acceptable for funerals, and many noted that Prince William also wore dark blue. However, there was a specific request that men in attendance wear a black tie, and while the future King of England honored that request, Donald did not.
Melania's outfit for the FIFA Club World Cup final felt 'off'
When FLOTUS joined her husband for the FIFA Club World Cup final, she did so in an ... interesting outfit. The usually immaculately turned out Melania Trump donned a bold pair of sunglasses, which many weren't fans of. However, the entire outfit felt a little weird.
For starters, the skirt and top seemed just a tad too big for her. Her hairdo of the day was also a lot less polished than usual. We'll give her the benefit of the doubt and say she may have been struggling in the summer heat, but this was a major miss.
Donald Trump looked disheveled (and rude) in a photo dump
In August 2025, the White House's Instagram team shared a (not at all staged) photo dump of the president shopping in Washington, D.C. However, what was likely an attempt at looking cool and laidback (while also pawning off his merch) ended up making Donald Trump look more disheveled than anything.
Between the unbuttoned shirt, the awkward ducktail peeking out the back of his cap, and the fact that Trump wore the cap inside while speaking to someone, the entire look was giving #Slovenly, and TBH we're shocked the president went along with it.
No rest days for Lara Trump's fitness watch
Lara Trump: Fox News personality, daughter-in-law to the president, and she who never removes her fitness watch ever. Literally. Never.
Lara fell victim to worst dressed at Tiffany Trump's baby shower in April 2025, partly because she couldn't quit tracking her steps for a few hours. Unfortunately for those of us with eyeballs, she continued to do so several months after the fact, even pairing the bulky fitness watch with an otherwise gorgeous dress in an August promo for "Outnumbered." Congrats on the fitness transformation ... but, like, we're exhausted.
Melania Trump's state banquet dress was ridiculous
Bar her bizarre World Cup getup, Melania Trump generally makes pretty great style choices, so when she arrived at the State Banquet during her and Donald Trump's visit to the United Kingdom clad in what may be the worst thing we've ever seen her in, our first thought was that we were being pranked.
Beyond being inappropriate for a white tie event, the dress was also ill-fitting — and on top of the bizarre color choices, what in the 2008 was up with that belt? The Trumps' U.K. visit was a fashion disaster for everyone there, but Melania's look took the cake.
Lara's birthday look had a lot going on
When Lara Trump celebrated her 43rd birthday, she did so in style. Not really, but she seemed to have a great time, so there's that.
For her birthday festivities, Lara donned teensy leather shorts (this may have been her leggiest look to date) with studded detailing, black skyscraper heels, a fitted black T-shirt, and a hat with playing cards stuck to it. Judging by everyone else's looks, there was an attempt at a Western theme going on, but in a word, it was a lot. Shocking absolutely no one, Lara also wore her fitness watch for the occasion.