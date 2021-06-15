The Real Reason The Queen Is Missing The Royal Ascot

Queen Elizabeth II skipped out on the opening day royal procession at the Royal Ascot on June 15 — despite her usually attending — and instead opted to watch the horse race commence from her home of Windsor Castle (via Daily Mail).

Why? Well, it turns out the monarch had some other important business to attend to. Instead of heading to the Royal Ascot, the queen had a personal meeting with Scott Morrison, the prime minister of Australia, who visited her at Windsor Castle. The meeting came a few days after President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden stopped by for tea while in the country for the G7 summit.

The queen's Royal Ascot absence marks only the second time in 69 years that the queen has not attended, with her previous absence being in 2020 following the coronavirus outbreak that brought much of the globe to a standstill. It's now known if COVID-19 safety protocols also played a part in her missing the event again this year, though it's believed she could potentially still attend a race later in the week.

The queen was well-represented by her family though, as not all the royals stayed away from the opening day of the prestigious event. Her granddaughter, Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall were both in attendance, as was the queen's son, Prince Edward, his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and the queen's daughter, Princess Anne.