CNN Anchors Who Are Seriously Shady

It's no secret that traditional news platforms and "mainstream media" outlets like CNN are dying, either as a result of aging demographics, the prominence of social media and streaming platforms, increasingly conservative audiences, or even shady anchors you'd never want to meet in real life. In 2020, CNN averaged 1.8 million viewers in primetime; by the end of 2024, CNN's primetime lineup was averaging less than 400,000 viewers, as The Washington Post notes. Things are looking grim over at CNN.

Granted, viewership has declined across practically all cable networks, but it's truly remarkable how much CNN's audience has plummeted, especially since the November 2024 election of President Donald Trump. Perhaps this is why CNN CEO Mark Thompson, in a January 2025 editorial meeting, directed the network's top anchors to tone down their anti-Trump rhetoric and "avoid pre-judging" the new president, per Status.

As if this apparent self-censorship isn't shady enough, CNN's corporate nature and its allegedly biased coverage of Israel and Palestine indicate a rightward shift in 2025. Additionally, many CNN anchors have their own individual histories of contentious, controversial, or just downright dubious behavior. Of course, these are merely a few reasons why public trust in the media is at a five-decade low, with 33% of people polled by Gallup in February 2025 not trusting the media "very much" and an additional 36% not trusting the media "at all." Suffice it to say, Jake Tapper is no Walter Cronkite, and neither are his fellow anchors on CNN.