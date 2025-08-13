The Tragedy Of Kate Middleton Gets Sadder & Sadder

Believe it or not, Kate Middleton was bullied when she was in school. When she was 14 years old, her parents sent her to Marlborough College in the middle of the school year. The reason? Reportedly, some of the girls at the all-girls boarding school Downe House called Kate names and even stole from her. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Kate's childhood friend Gemma Williamson shared some insight, telling the outlet that Kate had been "bullied very badly at her previous school and she certainly looked very thin and pale. She had very little confidence."

Williamson isn't the only person who has made mention of Kate's tough teen years, either. In an interview with now-defunct British newspaper News of the World, Kate's other school friend Jessica Hay said that Kate "hated" her time at Downe House. "Some of the girls there were horrible. She was picked on because she was perfect, well turned out, and a lovely person. She was not the type to stick up for herself," Hay told the outlet (via Express).

As Kate got older, it seemed as though her confidence grew. When it came time for university, Kate had come a long way — but she was still faced with some mean girl energy, especially after she met Prince William. Royal author Katie Nicholl previously claimed that William's friends weren't very nice to Kate. "William's friends, I hate to say it, would whisper rather snidely when Kate would turn up at Boujis which is the nightclub that they used to go to in West London: 'doors to manual,'" Nicholl revealed in the documentary "William and Kate: Into the Future" (via Express). "Obviously, that is a bit of a put-down. It's a bit of a derogatory reference to [Kate's mom's] career as an air hostess," she added.