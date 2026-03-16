Kash Patel's Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Has Worn Some Very Spicy Outfits

Kash Patel's much-younger girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, is probably better known for jetting around with the FBI director on the taxpayer's dime than she is for her music; but those who know her will be aware that for the most part, the conservative country singer tends to keep things buttoned-up and proper. However, every once in a while, she's also sported a much spicier lewk. And while there have been times those looks have been at odds with her supposed conservatism, there's no question she's looked great while taking risks.

We'll start with the dress she donned for the 2019 CMAs (no, we had no idea she was there then and we're still not sure why she was now). The sequined frock featured not just a super-low neckline but a thigh-high split as well, and was undoubtedly one of Wilkins' most revealing. We'll give her a pass on the sequins being just a tad juvenile and tacky as she would have been 21 at the time, but let's just say we were taken aback by the older pic.