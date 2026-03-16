Kash Patel's Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Has Worn Some Very Spicy Outfits
Kash Patel's much-younger girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, is probably better known for jetting around with the FBI director on the taxpayer's dime than she is for her music; but those who know her will be aware that for the most part, the conservative country singer tends to keep things buttoned-up and proper. However, every once in a while, she's also sported a much spicier lewk. And while there have been times those looks have been at odds with her supposed conservatism, there's no question she's looked great while taking risks.
We'll start with the dress she donned for the 2019 CMAs (no, we had no idea she was there then and we're still not sure why she was now). The sequined frock featured not just a super-low neckline but a thigh-high split as well, and was undoubtedly one of Wilkins' most revealing. We'll give her a pass on the sequins being just a tad juvenile and tacky as she would have been 21 at the time, but let's just say we were taken aback by the older pic.
Alexis' Hawaii look was super low-cut
Speaking of surprisingly out-of-character 'fits, we give you the dress Alexis Wilkins wore while in Hawaii for a wedding in 2023. It was a gorgeous dress, no doubt about it, and Wilkins seemed to be having a great time frolicking in it, but it was also a far cry from the flannels and jeans she tends to wear on stage. If you've never actually seen Wilkins on stage, just take our word for it.
Alexis' little black dress was lower cut than we'd expect from her
On to a little black dress that wasn't quite as gorgeous as the one she wore in Hawaii. When Alexis Wilkins performed for the Independent Women's Forum in 2023, she did so in a low-cut black dress with crossover detailing on the bodice and ruching on the skirt.
It was a lot lower-cut than most of Wilkins' looks, and a spicy one at that. Unfortunately, it was also ill-fitting. Rather than looking chic or edgy, it kind of looked like she'd borrowed a dress from a friend.
Alexis used her hair to pretend one dress was more modest than it was
The dusty indigo dress Alexis Wilkins donned for what appears to have been a MAGA event in 2024 was slinky, well-fitted, and had a daringly low plunge. Notably, this was one of the dresses that had an Instagram user questioning why someone professing to be traditional was in something so revealing, and we get it. Given her hair placement in the pics, we have a feeling Alexis knew it was inappropriate for a political event, too. Either way, she looked stunning.
Alexis' flag shirt look was a little more on-brand, but still spicy
A few months after her indigo moment, Alexis Wilkins rocked another spicier-than-usual look in the music video for her song "Country Back." Granted, her white tank top and American flag shirt combo was definitely more like the rest of her IG feed.
TBH, we probably wouldn't even have included this if not for the fact that the ensemble randomly included a ton of cleavage. Sure, it wasn't quite giving Lauren Boebert-level tasteless, but it wasn't that far-off.
That time Alexis put her chaps on full display
Switching things up a tad, next up is the time Alexis Wilkins wore chaps for a performance in Las Vegas. It was a smart move for Wilkins because let's be real, she was fully covered. However, the strut from the behind-the-scenes video shared to Instagram made it super obvious she was looking for loopholes to rock a spicy look while staying true to her conservative branding. It was giving Lauren Boebert-meets-Kristi Noem cowgirl aesthetics, though TBH we kind of preferred her interpretation over Boebert's fails at country chic.
Alexis' date night look was one of her most risque
Remember that time Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins took a private jet to see and be seen at a wrestling tournament? That marked one of Alexis' spiciest looks to date. (Surprisingly, the young, fun lewk actually didn't highlight her massive age gap with Patel; it's still uncomfortable that the politician is 20 years her senior, though.) Wilkins picked a seriously low-cut top for the night out and looked great. However, she topped it off with a camo jacket in her pic with Patel.
Subtle styling turned Alexis' average look into a spicy one
We hear ya, we hear ya: On paper, Alexis Wilkins' baseball look is a white, strappy top and jeans — the former of which even had a very high neckline. However, if like us you did a double take trying to figure out what it was that made the lewk feel a tad more racy, we've got you covered.
Wilkins pulled the right hem of her shirt up just a smidge, showing off her torso ever-so-subtly (and TBH, if anyone asked her about it, she could easily say she hadn't even noticed). Her belt was also just slightly looser than it should have been. The effect? An oh-so-effortless disheveled look which we have no doubts was 100% intentional.
In fairness to Wilkins, despite the odd low cut, for the most part she's nailed the conservative-if-occasionally-not-conservatively-dressed aesthetic. Lauren Boebert, take five from the skin-tight looks and take notes.