Kash Patel And Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins' Massive Age Gap Is Hard To Ignore
Ever since he was announced as Donald Trump's pick to head the FBI, Kash Patel has been under a microscope, and his personal life hasn't been spared. Interest in his love life was immediate, fueled by the fact that his girlfriend is nearly half his age. Born in February 1980, Patel is almost 19 years older than Alexis Wilkins, a country singer born in November 1998. It doesn't help that she looks even younger, while he looks older than his age.
Social media users were quick to note the pattern. "Well, it makes sense. Republicans really do like them young," one Reddit user argued. Another one echoed the sentiment. "When she was 13 he was 32. About right for MAGA." Even Wilkins herself knows that there is no shortage of politicians in relationships with uncomfortable age gaps. "There are a lot of people in this administration with age differences. There are a lot of people out there with age differences," she told the Daily Mail in August 2025.
Some examples include Karoline Leavitt's massive 32-year age gap with husband Nicholas Riccio, and Donald and Melania Trump's 24-year age gap. But Wilkins doesn't see it as a problem because she considers herself a wise soul. "I feel like [within] a couple minutes talking to me, you probably couldn't picture me dating a 26-year-old," she said. "So it's always made a lot of sense to us and our friends and everyone around us." Unfortunately, this isn't the only aspect of their relationship that has drawn criticism for Patel.
Kash Patel drew slammed for using FBI resources on Alexis Wilkins
Kash Patel is certainly entitled to have his personal life separated from his work as a public official, uncomfortable age gap or not. However, he drew strong criticism exactly for mixing the two. In October 2025, former FBI agent-turned-political commentator Kyle Seraphin revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, hat Patel had used an FBI jet to travel to see Alexis Wilkins sing the national anthem during a wrestling match. Shortly after, Patel fired the FBI official charged with overseeing aviation, even though his flight logs are public, Bloomberg Law reported.
In response, Patel pointed out that the criticism is "disingenuous and dumb" because he is required to use government jets even on personal trips. "The reason for this is to maintain access to secure communications equipment in the event of an emergency," his rep said in a lengthy message shared on X. However, much of the backlash centered on the fact that Patel had previously criticized his predecessors for doing exactly the same. "You ground Chris Wray's private jet that he pays for with taxpayer dollars to hop around the country," he said on "Kash's Corner" in 2023 (via AP).
Social media users didn't let his previous comments stay in the past. "Hypocrite. It's ok when I do it but it's wrong when you do it," a Reddit user argued. Others used sarcasm to drive their point home. "Totally different circumstances. Chris Wray didn't have a twenty-something influencer girlfriend singing at a Hulk Hogan tribute wrestling match," another user added.