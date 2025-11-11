Kash Patel And Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins' Massive Age Gap Is Hard To Ignore

Ever since he was announced as Donald Trump's pick to head the FBI, Kash Patel has been under a microscope, and his personal life hasn't been spared. Interest in his love life was immediate, fueled by the fact that his girlfriend is nearly half his age. Born in February 1980, Patel is almost 19 years older than Alexis Wilkins, a country singer born in November 1998. It doesn't help that she looks even younger, while he looks older than his age.

Social media users were quick to note the pattern. "Well, it makes sense. Republicans really do like them young," one Reddit user argued. Another one echoed the sentiment. "When she was 13 he was 32. About right for MAGA." Even Wilkins herself knows that there is no shortage of politicians in relationships with uncomfortable age gaps. "There are a lot of people in this administration with age differences. There are a lot of people out there with age differences," she told the Daily Mail in August 2025.

Some examples include Karoline Leavitt's massive 32-year age gap with husband Nicholas Riccio, and Donald and Melania Trump's 24-year age gap. But Wilkins doesn't see it as a problem because she considers herself a wise soul. "I feel like [within] a couple minutes talking to me, you probably couldn't picture me dating a 26-year-old," she said. "So it's always made a lot of sense to us and our friends and everyone around us." Unfortunately, this isn't the only aspect of their relationship that has drawn criticism for Patel.