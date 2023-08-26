Strange Things About Mark Cuban And Tiffany Stewart's Marriage
These days, most folks know Mark Cuban from his role on "Shark Tank," which has seen the businessman make some incredible investments, as well as close a few regrettable deals. Long before he was a reality TV star, though, Cuban was selling stamps and giving disco lessons to pay his Indiana University tuition. Jump to 1999 when he struck business gold and became a billionaire by selling an Internet radio company called Broadcast.com (which he co-founded with fellow Indiana University alum Todd Wagner) to Yahoo!
The following year, Cuban pivoted hard when he bought the Dallas Mavericks, but he's also continued to invest in various moneymaking ventures. All while stirring up plenty of drama along the way. For example, when Kobe Bryant faced sexual assault charges, Cuban called it "great for the NBA," per ABC News, arguing, "Notoriety sells in this day and age." Incidentally, he himself was accused of assaulting a woman in a nightclub years later, which he denied. His behavior has also been repeatedly fined by the NBA, not to mention he's been accused of making racist remarks. Turns out, that penchant for courting controversy also spills into his private home life. Cuban has been married to Tiffany Stewart since 2002, and their marriage — while solid — can also be viewed as, well, a little bit strange.
She found his success to be a challenge, not a perk
In 1999, Mark Cuban solidified his status as a billionaire when he sold the company he co-founded, Broadcast.com, to Yahoo! for $5.7 billion. By 2000, Forbes was calling him "Dallas' most eligible bachelor" — except he wasn't. Prior to his life-changing sale, Cuban met Tiffany Stewart, who was 14 years his junior, at a local gym in 1997. They began dating and were still together when Forbes ran its article in which it dubbed Cuban "single." It was something he didn't deny, instead telling the mag he didn't want to address his three-year relationship nor a potential future engagement because "that's a no-win question for me."
To her credit, Stewart didn't take offense over Cuban's comments (or lack thereof). Nor did she find his success particularly appealing. Speaking with The New York Times Magazine in 2000, she admitted that living with Cuban meant having plenty of patience. What's more, she called their $13 million, 24,000-square foot home "impractical" and said she would have never chosen it herself. Indeed, she still had her day job in sales at an advertising agency to which she proudly drove her humble Honda.
Since then, Cuban's fame and success have remained a challenge, not a perk. "I've realized that everybody's always going to have an opinion," she told NBC 5 (via Business Insider). "I can't get caught up in that -– all I can do is really focus on our family."
Tiffany Stewart had to accept she'd never be No. 1 with Mark Cuban
Dating a billionaire may seem like a dream come true from the outside, but the reality can be quite different. Case in point: Tiffany Stewart understands that Cuban's priorities are deeply ingrained in his business, and she's simply had to accept that. From early on, the businessman ensured nothing would ever get in the way of career success, including relationships. "When I was single and dating, I'd always get this ultimatum: 'Me or your business,'" he told ESPN in 2011. "I'd just say, 'What is your name again?'"
Luckily, Tiffany Stewart was different. Speaking with The New York Times Magazine in 2000, she shared, ”I always know I'm not going to be No. 1." What's more, she told the mag she had to also be OK with the fact that their schedules rarely meshed and revealed she most often went to bed alone and had no idea when her then-boyfriend joined her. ”He can't turn [the computer] off," she mused. "He just can't!” Indeed, when Cuban was asked if he might want to settle down and marry Stewart, he balked at the idea, saying, "It's such a serious commitment." Journalist Randall Patterson, who interviewed the couple, painted a grim picture of their personal union, writing, "Cuban apportions his time in blocks of seconds and can't imagine pledging his life to anyone or anything." In the end though, he did just that.
Their engagement and marriage were anything but lavish
Given Mark Cuban's penchant for showing off his net worth -– he once told The New York Times Magazine, "Money is a scoreboard where you can rank how you're doing against other people" -– you might expect his proposal and wedding to have matched his bank account. But you'd be wrong. Cuban and Tiffany Stewart tied the knot in 2002 in front of just 20 family and friends, per ESPN. The nuptials were initially supposed to take place in Jamaica but were moved to Barbados due to concerns over Tropical Storm Isidore. The couple's event planner, Russell Holloway, shared, "It was a very traditional, very elegant, beautiful wedding and reception." As for when Cuban popped the question, that was even less outlandish. During a 2023 interview with sports journalist Rachel Nichols, the billionaire was asked if he had planned a lavish proposal, perhaps involving a castle, to which he laughed, "Hell no! I was like, 'Let's go to Whataburger.'"
To Cuban's credit, he has upped his game since. In 2012, he celebrated his wife's 40th birthday with a mega surprise party that involved 100 of her family and friends and a performance from Jon Bon Jovi. According to NBC DFW, she also received quite the unique gift: a Cartier watch engraved with a birthday message from the rocker himself.
Tiffany Stewart doesn't sit with her husband at Mavericks games
Mark Cuban is passionate about his sports team, to say the least. The Dallas Mavericks owner has become infamous for his outbursts on the court (like in 2006 when he was fined $250,000 after screaming at officials), as well as off it. As CBS News notes, he's been penalized by the NBA at least 10 times while being fined at least $1,455,000 since he first bought the Mavs in 2000. One of the biggest reprimands came in 2002 in the form of $500,000 fine he was forced to pay after criticizing the NBA's then-director of officiating Ed Rush, saying he didn't care about integrity, per Sports Illustrated: "Ed Rush might have been a great ref, but I wouldn't hire him to manage a Dairy Queen."
Given how prone he is to confrontation, attending a basketball game with Cuban isn't exactly guaranteed to be enjoyable. Which is why Tiffany Stewart avoids sitting with her husband at Mavs games whenever she can. "I have fewer headaches," she told NBC 5 in 2012. "It's a business to him [while] I can still be a fan and watch it from my seat and experience it like a fan."
Mark Cuban's wife has stopped him chasing his political dreams
Mark Cuban hasn't shied away from expressing his political opinions. Over the years, he's openly doled out advice to both major U.S. parties, from ripping into Donald Trump to criticizing Joe Biden. Given his obvious interest, it was no huge surprise when, in 2017, he said he himself would consider running for president, most likely as a Republican. In an interview with Harvey Levin that year, he shared (via Insider) that the only thing holding him back was Tiffany Stewart. "My kids love it, my wife hates it, so that's an influencing factor," he admitted. He also told The New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin that his wife's reaction to his potentially running for office was very clear: "She asked me if I want to stay married," he shared. What's more, he confessed, per CNBC, "If I was single, I would do it for sure."
Even so, that didn't stop Cuban from teasing a 2020 presidential run, although his "Shark Tank" co-star Barbara Corcoran told Sports Illustrated it was unlikely to happen. "I'll tell you who I do believe: Mark's wife," she told the mag. "I said to her, 'Are you going to let Mark run for president?' and she said 'Absolutely not!'" That sentiment has lived on, and when NBC News asked Cuban in 2023 if he would finally make the ballot in 2024, he admitted, "No, my family would disown me."
The couple makes their kids act like adults
Mark Cuban and Tiffany Stewart welcomed their first child, daughter Alexis, in 2003 followed by daughter Alyssa in 2007 and son Jake in 2010. As the entrepreneur told The Washington Post, fatherhood changed his outlook on life and love. "It's the best thing that's ever happened to me by a long shot," he gushed. Indeed, Stewart told NBC 5, "I think you can see that in a lot of ways that he's settled down and calmed down since we've had kids."
But while becoming a parent may have softened him slightly, Cuban doesn't believe in making life easy for his kids. Speaking at a SXSW panel in 2014, he said he's teaching them to not rely on their parents' success to achieve their own goals. "They can't be Mark Cuban's or Tiffany Cuban's son or daughter," he proclaimed (via Insider). "They have to be adults and they have to carry their own weight." And that hasn't changed over time. During a 2020 interview with People, he admitted, "I'm not the dad that's like, 'Oh, you're mad at me? Let me buy you a Ferrari.'" Indeed, when his then-16-year-old daughter asked for a car and pointed out that her friends had rides from Mercedes and Lexus, he shut that down -– fast. "I'm like, 'You're getting a Volvo and if you do really well in class this year, it'll be a new Volvo and not a 10-year-old Volvo,'" he laughed.