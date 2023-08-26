Strange Things About Mark Cuban And Tiffany Stewart's Marriage

In 1999, Mark Cuban solidified his status as a billionaire when he sold the company he co-founded, Broadcast.com, to Yahoo! for $5.7 billion. By 2000, Forbes was calling him "Dallas' most eligible bachelor" — except he wasn't. Prior to his life-changing sale, Cuban met Tiffany Stewart, who was 14 years his junior, at a local gym in 1997. They began dating and were still together when Forbes ran its article in which it dubbed Cuban "single." It was something he didn't deny, instead telling the mag he didn't want to address his three-year relationship nor a potential future engagement because "that's a no-win question for me."

To her credit, Stewart didn't take offense over Cuban's comments (or lack thereof). Nor did she find his success particularly appealing. Speaking with The New York Times Magazine in 2000, she admitted that living with Cuban meant having plenty of patience. What's more, she called their $13 million, 24,000-square foot home "impractical" and said she would have never chosen it herself. Indeed, she still had her day job in sales at an advertising agency to which she proudly drove her humble Honda.

Since then, Cuban's fame and success have remained a challenge, not a perk. "I've realized that everybody's always going to have an opinion," she told NBC 5 (via Business Insider). "I can't get caught up in that -– all I can do is really focus on our family."